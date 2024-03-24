Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers throws down home form gauntlet to Caley Thistle after well-earned point at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers throws down home form gauntlet to Caley Thistle after well-earned point at Dundee United

The Highlanders are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the Championship, but have not won at home since November 11.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: Shutterstock.

Mark Ridgers believes Caley Thistle’s home form is where his side must improve after they picked up a valuable point on the road at Dundee United.

The goalkeeper made vital saves to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Dundee United at Tannadice.

The draw leaves the Caley Jags sitting second bottom of the table, now three points behind eighth-placed Ayr United, who have played one game fewer than the Highland club.

It was a valuable point gained, says Ridgers, who insists his side must now replicate their away form on home turf.

Duncan Ferguson’s men have not won a league game at home since they beat Ayr United 3-1 on November 11 – and have gone on to draw four and lose five matches at the Caledonian Stadium.

In contrast, the Highlanders are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the Championship – losing only two of their last 10 on the road.

The Inverness goalkeeper said: “Away from home we don’t look like a team who are bottom of the league.

“Away from home we are one of the best teams in the league.

“I don’t know what it is at home that has really killed us this year and that’s why we are where we are in the league right now.

“Our home form has not been good enough.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers makes a great save to deny Ross Docherty of Dundee United.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers makes a great save to deny Ross Docherty of Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

“These (Dundee United) are the kind of games that, yes, it is a good point, but we need to start winning games to try and get us out of the bottom two.

“All season we have tried to pinpoint what we have been doing wrong at home.

“It is results at home against Arbroath, Queen’s Park and Ayr United – the teams around about us – which have kept us in the league position we’re in.

“We come to places like Tannadice and earn points. We go to Morton when they were on a run and beat them.

“Away from home, we know what we need to do to pick up points and wins, but our home form has been poor and that’s why we are in the position we’re in.”

Credit where credit is due as Ridgers ‘applauds’ Moult’s effort

Against Dundee United, Ridgers conceded an audacious effort from Louis Moult, who beat the goalkeeper with a strike from near the halfway line.

Ridgers said: “I said to the boys at the end of the game that there are certain players in this division who have got quality and Moult is definitely one of them.

“It was some hit. The wind was a wee bit against us and he used that to his advantage.

“As a goalkeeper, sometimes you have to applaud the goals and that was definitely one to be applauded.”

Dundee United's Louis Moult unleashes his strike from near the half-way line which levelled the score against Caley Thistle.
Dundee United’s Louis Moult unleashes his strike from near the half-way line which levelled the score against Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

Ridgers felt it was going to take something special for the current Championship leaders Dundee United to breakdown a hard-working Caley Thistle display.

He added: “I had made a couple of good saves to keep us in the game and we could have sneaked it towards the end.

“But when somebody produces a bit of quality like that, you just have to take your hat off to him.”

