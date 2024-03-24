Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers throws down home form gauntlet to Caley Thistle after well-earned point at Dundee United

Mark Ridgers believes Caley Thistle’s home form is where his side must improve after they picked up a valuable point on the road at Dundee United.

The goalkeeper made vital saves to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Dundee United at Tannadice.

The draw leaves the Caley Jags sitting second bottom of the table, now three points behind eighth-placed Ayr United, who have played one game fewer than the Highland club.

It was a valuable point gained, says Ridgers, who insists his side must now replicate their away form on home turf.

Duncan Ferguson’s men have not won a league game at home since they beat Ayr United 3-1 on November 11 – and have gone on to draw four and lose five matches at the Caledonian Stadium.

In contrast, the Highlanders are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the Championship – losing only two of their last 10 on the road.

The Inverness goalkeeper said: “Away from home we don’t look like a team who are bottom of the league.

“Away from home we are one of the best teams in the league.

“I don’t know what it is at home that has really killed us this year and that’s why we are where we are in the league right now.

“Our home form has not been good enough.

“These (Dundee United) are the kind of games that, yes, it is a good point, but we need to start winning games to try and get us out of the bottom two.

“All season we have tried to pinpoint what we have been doing wrong at home.

“It is results at home against Arbroath, Queen’s Park and Ayr United – the teams around about us – which have kept us in the league position we’re in.

“We come to places like Tannadice and earn points. We go to Morton when they were on a run and beat them.

“Away from home, we know what we need to do to pick up points and wins, but our home form has been poor and that’s why we are in the position we’re in.”

Credit where credit is due as Ridgers ‘applauds’ Moult’s effort

Against Dundee United, Ridgers conceded an audacious effort from Louis Moult, who beat the goalkeeper with a strike from near the halfway line.

Ridgers said: “I said to the boys at the end of the game that there are certain players in this division who have got quality and Moult is definitely one of them.

“It was some hit. The wind was a wee bit against us and he used that to his advantage.

“As a goalkeeper, sometimes you have to applaud the goals and that was definitely one to be applauded.”

Ridgers felt it was going to take something special for the current Championship leaders Dundee United to breakdown a hard-working Caley Thistle display.

He added: “I had made a couple of good saves to keep us in the game and we could have sneaked it towards the end.

“But when somebody produces a bit of quality like that, you just have to take your hat off to him.”