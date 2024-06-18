Duncan Shearer: Long-awaited Caley Thistle statement kept fans in dark on financial situation and Scot Gardiner exit timeline

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I saw Caley Thistle’s statement on Friday.

Having kept supporters on tenterhooks all week, the board finally broke their silence to confirm chairman Ross Morrison’s resignation of two weeks ago and that chief executive Scot Gardiner was working his notice period after tendering his resignation.

But the big news in the statement was a request for fans to put their hands in their pockets to buy the new kit and season tickets.

What struck me, though, was what wasn’t discussed – and it was by far the most important details the fans were waiting for.

Information fans wanted was missing

There was no update on the previous statement about planning to talk to an insolvency practitioner and all fans had to digest was a fleeting mention of “hugely positive” discussions with a number of potential new investors.

There was no mention of how long Gardiner, who has borne the brunt of the ire of the fans since the club was relegated from the Championship, will be at Caledonian Stadium.

I also didn’t see any explanation offered as to why the accounts, which are overdue, have not been submitted, or any indication as to when they will be filed.

In terms of investment, I can’t see the club being difficult to deal with, given their predicament, but then again none of us actually seem to know how grave things are.

Fans have shown they will rally for the cause

I wrote in this column a week ago the fans deserve better and nothing has changed.

The lack of transparency is incredible and the support has every reason to feel they are no further forward.

It’s very difficult for a fan to rally to the cause when they don’t know the size of the fight they are taking on.

But the Caley Jags faithful have shown, when they are needed, they will stand up and be counted.

They did just that last week in clubbing together to cover the cost of Aaron Doran’s knee operation.

Former Caley Jags striker Shane Sutherland was the man behind the funding appeal and what he did for Aaron was remarkable.

Shane went through a similarly difficult period when he suffered an ACL injury, and I know how frustrated Aaron was finding it all after the club had cancelled the operation twice.

With so much uncertainty about whether the cost would be covered by the club, it’s great that has now been removed thanks to generosity of fans, team-mates, family and friends.

The £10,000 raised in a few days will cover the cost of the operation for Aaron.

It was a great move by Shane and a fantastic gesture from everyone who donated on Aaron’s behalf.

Aaron turned 33 last month and is out of contract, so it’s a tough time for him.

Right now he doesn’t need to concern himself with playing again – it’s all about ensuring he has a quality of life to play with his grandkids years from now.

If he does come back to play, then I’ll be delighted for him.

Scotland cannot freeze again

Rabbits in the headlights – that was my takeaway from Scotland’s 5-1 mauling by Germany in their opening game of the Euros on Friday.

I was at the Stade De France in 1998 to watch Scotland face world champions Brazil in the opening game of the World Cup and Craig Brown’s side handled the occasion brilliantly.

But, in comparison, Steve Clarke’s side looked overawed by it all against the host nation on Friday.

I’m an optimistic Scotland fan, but the best I was hoping for was to see the lads hold out for a draw.

But the Germans tore Scotland to shreds and it was a really disappointing way to kick-off the tournament.

For those saying: ‘Look on the bright side, it can’t get any worse’ – I beg to differ.

Too many players had off days and the red card for Ryan Porteous ended the game as a contest before half-time.

But what’s done is done, and it’s all about Switzerland now.

Steve believes four points can take Scotland through. Time will tell if he is right, but if we are going to have any chance of taking it to the last game against Hungary there has to be a huge improvement.

Steve has big calls to make. He needs to get midfielder Billy Gilmour in his side somehow and a replacement for suspended centre-half Porteous will be required.

He also needs to decide whether to stick with Che Adams or give Lawrence Shankland a run-out upfront.

Given how starved of service Adams was against the Germans, I’m leaning towards keeping him in the side to face the Swiss.

New Dons boss Thelin making his mark already

He is not due to start yet, but new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is clearly eager to get going after signing two players on Friday.

The arrival of striker Peter Ambrose from Ujpest and Shelbourne defender Gavin Molloy had me wondering whether the manager was involved.

So it was really encouraging to see both players had referenced the fact they had spoken to Thelin about his plans for them.

Thelin asked Ambrose to put his trust in him, while Molloy admitted to being surprised at how much his new manager knew about him given he was not at Cormack Park yet.

It’s clear Thelin, while being in Sweden, has been doing his homework on the Dons, and I’m excited by the fact he has a firm idea of what direction he wants to take his new team in.

The summer window has just opened, but already I’m intrigued by the early developments at my old club.