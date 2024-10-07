Paul Third: Real fears the Caley Thistle tale will not have a happy ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Real fears the Caley Thistle tale will not have a happy ending

As threat of administration looms at Caley Jags another club in the north is on the rise.

Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: SNS

By Paul Third

Caley Thistle fans are doing their part to help the cause by digging deep to find funds for their club.

But it remains hard to shake the impression the clock is now ticking at Caledonian Stadium.

There have been more twists and turns than the A9 when it comes to Caley Thistle’s off-field problems in 2024 and there are now genuine fears among the support there won’t be a happy ending to this particular tale.

The boardroom has become a game of musical chairs with Scott Young having the honour of being the third chairman at the club in the last four months.

Months of speculation about the club has seen the outlook for the club swing from being hopeful of finding a way out of the financial hole to now openly considering the very real prospect of administration.

The latest outlook from former chairman and club consultant Alan Savage makes for grim reading.

The club needs £200,000 by October 16 and £1.6 million by the end of the season just to cover operating costs.

As a consequence manager Duncan Ferguson is now working for free to try to help.

A crowdfunding campaign, featuring more than 1200 donations at the time of writing and one anonymous donation of £20,000, passed the £63,000 mark on Sunday.

Anyone with any ideas on how they can help the club financially have been asked to come forward and further discussions are planned tonight at a meeting of shareholders and supporters at the stadium tonight.

Caley Thistle are back to square one with investors

Ketan Makwana is still keen on becoming majority shareholder at Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

To cap it all, the enigma that is Ketan Makwana, who tabled an offer totalling £2.5 million for 50% of the shares in the summer, is back in the picture.

With other investors have seemingly shied away from investing, Makwana has been asked to provide proof of funds so the club can conduct due diligence.

Quite where it will all end is anyone’s guess at this point but it does feel as if the firefighting going on at the club is in danger of being overwhelmed.

Administration, if it does come to pass, would be devastating for the club, which is second bottom of League One on nine points, three points ahead of bottom club Dumbarton.

A 15 point deduction would leave the club with it all to do to avoid playing League Two football next season.

Could Elgin City leapfrog Inverness?

Elgin City boss Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie

It is in League Two where another team from the north, Elgin City, seem to be writing a new chapter in their own story.

Allan Hale’s side moved second in the table on Saturday thanks to hard-earned 1-0 win at Peterhead.

The Black and Whites are the only unbeaten side in the division and their strong start has got fans believing this could be the year they win promotion.

Elgin have never been promoted nor relegated since joining the SFL in 2000.

They’ve just been where they are, with the odd flirtation with the play-offs balanced against a fight to avoid a play-off at the other end of the table.

But this season feels different. Resilient with a good mixture of youth and experience, not to mention a goal threat and a miserly defence, Hale has built a side which got teams taking notice.

Dick Campbell’s East Fife have moved four points clear in the space of the last two games, but Elgin are well placed to have a real push for the title or at the least a promotion place this term.

In Inverness, promotion is way down the agenda on the list of importance. Survival is the word on everyone’s lips.

But even if Inverness can find their way out of the mire the damage could be significant.

The notion of Elgin City playing at a higher level than Scottish Cup winners and European qualifiers Caley Thistle, which seemed fanciful not that long ago, could become reality.

