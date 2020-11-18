Peterhead need to continue to hit Betfred Cup standards to start picking up League One points – Jim McInally

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says his team needs to hit high standards to earn results in League One.

The Blue Toon are preparing for successive home games against Dumbarton and Forfar this weekend and next.

After one win in their first four league encounters, McInally is determined to improve that record.

The Buchan outfit’s League Cup campaign produced some early-season positives with victories over Dundee United and Brechin in Group C.

McInally also took some encouragement from the draw with Kelty Hearts and defeat to St Johnstone last weekend, which extinguished hopes of progression to the knockout stage.

He hopes his team can consistently match the high standards reached in some displays in the early part of the campaign and believes if they do, results will follow.

McInally said: “From the start of the season we’ve set a decent standard and we need to do it in the league.

“I’ve said it to some of the players. On Saturday, I didn’t think Kyle Bailey was close to his best and I said to him he’d set standards before and that doesn’t just keep you in the team when everyone is fit, you need to be at it.

“I look at somebody like Kieran Freeman and he’s been different class so far, that’s the standards we want to keep reaching.

“This season is all about the league for us, we need to make sure as a club we get through this season and we need to keep the club where it should be and there’s no reason why we can’t do that.”

Even in defeat to St Johnstone at the weekend McInally was encouraged by aspects of the game.

One was the performance of Steven Boyd, the attacker making his first start after a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Simon Ferry also made his first start following a hamstring complaint and with striker Isaac Layne and defender Gary MacKenzie also closing in on returns, McInally is upbeat.

© SNS Group

He added: “We’ve got two home games and I’m encouraged.

“Even in the last 10 or 15 minutes on Saturday watching Steven Boyd and seeing how clever he is and how he is on the ball, and that’s him playing against a Premiership team.

“We’ve got big Gary to come back when he’s OK and Isaac Layne as well, so we’ve got a good blend there, we just need to get them all back.

“Hopefully, we’ll see the benefit of the St Johnstone game with the likes of Steven because he played 90 minutes on a heavy pitch and came through it.

“Simon as well played 90 minutes and hopefully he benefits as well.

“The boys have got a good attitude and they’ll keep battling.”

Ben Armour came off in the first half against St Johnstone with a tight hamstring, but Peterhead hope it will not keep him out for long.