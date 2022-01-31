Peterhead: Andy McDonald urges Blue Toon to look up rather than down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy McDonald reckons Peterhead have to start looking to climb the table rather than worrying about what lies below them.

The Blue Toon came away from Bayview on Saturday with a gritty 0-0 draw against bottom-side East Fife, which keeps them 10 points clear of trouble.

But the ex-Elgin City defender feels Peterhead should be taking three points from these games to keep moving in an upward direction.

McDonald said: “We should be looking to take three points there. Coming off in the second half we’re glad we’ve come away with something rather than nothing but we should be looking to win these games.

“We’ve had to change it about with different boys coming on to the pitch but we’re used to playing in the three and the four (at the back). It’s credit to the boys that we can switch it about in the middle of the game and adapt relatively quickly.

“It doesn’t change the gap at the bottom but I think we need to start looking up the way, rather than down.”

McDonald had a couple of chances to find the net against the Methil side. He had a first-half free-kick that did not dip enough to find the target and then sent a header over the bar in the second after Ryan Duncan’s ball in.

He added: “The free-kick was a bit too high – it clips the top of the bar – but the header is a great chance. I should do better. I’ve got to at least hit the target there.

“I’d rather make sure I was doing well at the other end of the park but I’d definitely like to add goals and be more of a threat.”