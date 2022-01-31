Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Andy McDonald urges Blue Toon to look up rather than down

By Jamie Durent
January 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald
Andy McDonald reckons Peterhead have to start looking to climb the table rather than worrying about what lies below them.

The Blue Toon came away from Bayview on Saturday with a gritty 0-0 draw against bottom-side East Fife, which keeps them 10 points clear of trouble.

But the ex-Elgin City defender feels Peterhead should be taking three points from these games to keep moving in an upward direction.

McDonald said: “We should be looking to take three points there. Coming off in the second half we’re glad we’ve come away with something rather than nothing but we should be looking to win these games.

“We’ve had to change it about with different boys coming on to the pitch but we’re used to playing in the three and the four (at the back). It’s credit to the boys that we can switch it about in the middle of the game and adapt relatively quickly.

“It doesn’t change the gap at the bottom but I think we need to start looking up the way, rather than down.”

Andy McDonald
McDonald had a couple of chances to find the net against the Methil side. He had a first-half free-kick that did not dip enough to find the target and then sent a header over the bar in the second after Ryan Duncan’s ball in.

He added: “The free-kick was a bit too high – it clips the top of the bar – but the header is a great chance. I should do better. I’ve got to at least hit the target there.

“I’d rather make sure I was doing well at the other end of the park but I’d definitely like to add goals and be more of a threat.”

