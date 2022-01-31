Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp says Adam Porritt’s best is yet to come

By Callum Law
January 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Adam Porritt, left, has signed a new contract with Nairn County
Ronnie Sharp hopes Adam Porritt’s best with Nairn County is yet to come after he signed a new contract.

The defender, who has also been used in midfield or up front, has penned a deal to stay at Station Park until the summer of 2024.

At 28 Porritt is entering his prime, according to manager Sharp.

He said: “Hopefully Adam can help push us forward. He had a good grounding at the start of his career coming through at Ross County.

“Then he went to Brora and had a bad injury before going to Fort William and then he came to us.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp is pleased Adam Porritt is staying with the club

“But I’m hopeful Adam’s best is still to come because he’s 28 so that’s probably the start of your peak years as a player.

“It’s good for us and we’re delighted Adam is staying with us.”

Porritt joined Nairn in 2017 but took a break last April to spend more time family with his family, before returning to football in August.

Sharp was thrilled the former Wee County skipper opted to make a comeback.

He added: “He decided at the end of last season that he was going to step away for a while and spend more time with his family.

“But the love of football has taken him back and he seems to be enjoying playing.

“We were delighted to get him back. He missed the whole of pre-season and it’s difficult when you’re trying to catch up after that.

“Adam was captain for the previous two seasons and he’s got good leadership qualities so we’re delighted he’s staying at the club.”

Busy January for Wee County

It has been a busy month for Nairn with Glenn Main, Dylan Maclean, Sam Gordon, Fraser Dingwall, Ciaran Young, John Treasurer, Callum Maclean and Porritt signing new contracts.

Alongside that they have also managed to extend Ryan Fyffe’s loan from Inverness Caley Thistle until the end of the season as well as signing Andrew Greig from Formartine United.

Sharp said: “We have a very good core and we have quite a good mix of younger boys and more experienced players.

“Bringing in players like Andrew Greig also helps on that front.

“The players can see we’re trying to push on, this season as been difficult with all the injuries.

“But we’ve started getting players back and we’ve only had one defeat in the last four games.”

