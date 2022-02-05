Peterhead to assess Simon Ferry to discover extent of back problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead to assess Simon Ferry to discover extent of back problems

By Jamie Durent
February 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry.
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry

Peterhead will get Simon Ferry assessed to figure out the extent of his back problems, says manager Jim McInally.

Ferry has been plagued by issues over the last several weeks and came off against East Fife last weekend in agony.

The Blue Toon stalwart said last month that playing through the injury had become a “lottery”, given that it only seemed to flare up whenever he took contact in the back.

He will miss today’s game against Alloa Athletic as Peterhead seek to get to the bottom of the problem.

McInally said: “We’re going to get him scanned. Although he’s known to have problems with his back, he’s not had it as bad as this.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“He was prostrate on the pitch on Saturday. Even on Thursday his back went into spasm while he was doing something simple.

“I just feel so sorry for him because he absolutely strolls the game. When he’s playing he’s so controlled and he’s such a good player.

“He plays with his heart and soul every time he plays. He can’t help himself; he’s not a boy that can play himself through a game. He’s got to give it 100 per cent.

“We need to try help him out and get to the bottom of this. We need to get him some sort of relief as anybody who’s had back pain knows it’s no fun.”

As well as Ferry, Hamish Ritchie and Russell McLean will be missing this weekend for Peterhead. However, captain Scott Brown, Ryan Conroy and Alan Cook will be back involved, as well as new signing Jack Brown.

Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne's opening goal.
Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne’s opening goal against Alloa in October

Peterhead have beaten Alloa twice already this season, with one of their best performances coming in a 4-2 win at Recreation Park in October.

McInally added: “It’s a strange old season as far as Alloa goes. If someone said three-quarters through the season you’d be above Alloa, you’d think you’d be first or second.

“Alloa have got a lot of good players and we have done well against them. We need to make sure we out-work them and if we can do that, we’ll always give ourselves a chance.

“We’ve got the next four weekends at Peterhead, so we need to make sure we take advantage of that.”

  • Peterhead’s League One fixture at Falkirk has been rearranged for Tuesday February 22. It had been due to take place next weekend but was moved due to the Blue Toon’s Scottish Cup participation.

