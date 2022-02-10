Peterhead defender Jason Brown on potentially facing former team-mate Josh Mulligan in bumper Dundee cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Brown played and trained alongside Josh Mulligan at Peterhead enough this season to appreciate his burgeoning talents.

Mulligan starred at the Blue Toon in the first half of this season, producing rampaging, energetic displays from right wing-back before being recalled by parent club Dundee last month.

Manager Jim McInally was always resigned to losing the teenager when the January window opened. When the Premiership Dark Blues have been struggling like they have, why would they ignore one of their own doing great things elsewhere?

Mulligan did not play in Peterhead’s Scottish Cup tie against Civil Service Strollers earlier this season, meaning he is able to play on Monday night when Dundee head to Balmoor in the Scottish Cup. He started in the last round for James McPake’s side against Dumbarton.

Brown, who played alongside him in the Peterhead defence, is certainly cognisant of what Mulligan brings to the table.

“He’s a really good player. He was a big part of what we were doing from the start of the season,” said Brown.

“It was no surprise to see them take him back in January, because he’s a good player with a good attitude. He’s got everything that fits the bill.

“He’s only young as well and we were grateful to have him. The performances he was putting in here, it was no surprise to see him called back.

“I was hoping he’d play a bit more, but hopefully we see him on Monday night.”

Monday’s game presents a rare chance for League One Peterhead to put themselves in the spotlight.

They have the chance to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in more than 20 years, if they were to pull off a shock and knock out their Premiership opponents.

Having the BBC cameras at the ground, too, indicates those at the broadcaster feel there is potential for a surprise result, something McPake will no doubt use as fuel for his own players.

For Brown, a native of the north-east despite coming through the academy at Caley Thistle, it has the makings of a special night.

“It’s a great game we’ve got coming up, to hopefully take a wee bit of anger out (over league results) and cause an upset in the cup,” said Brown. “It’ll hopefully be a good day for the club.

“It’s a massive game and where you want to be testing yourself, in the cup competitions against these sorts of players.

“It’s good for the club, for the people and for us as players, to play in games like this.

🎫 TICKET NEWS….PETERHEAD v DUNDEE…14.02.22 Tickets on sale at Balmoor Stadium between 9.30am and 5pm or by phoning the main club office on 01779 478256. ➡️ SEASON TICKETS ARE VALID

➡️ AWAY TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FROM DUNDEE FC

➡️ TICKET OFFICE WILL BE OPEN ON THE DAY pic.twitter.com/FFTrjPlwYQ — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) February 7, 2022

“Hopefully we get a bit of luck and have a bit of quality in the final third to cause them problems. We know at Balmoor this season we’ve been doing really well.

“We know we’ll make it as difficult as we can for Dundee. There’s a buzz about the place, boys are feeling good about themselves and we’re not getting too down with how results have been going.

“We’ll go out trying to put our best foot forward and see where it takes us. As long as we give a good account of ourselves, that’s all we can ask for.”