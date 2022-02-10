Peterhead defender Jason Brown on potentially facing former team-mate Josh Mulligan in bumper Dundee cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead defender Jason Brown on potentially facing former team-mate Josh Mulligan in bumper Dundee cup clash

By Jamie Durent
February 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 11:54 am
Peterhead defender Jason Brown
Peterhead defender Jason Brown.

Jason Brown played and trained alongside Josh Mulligan at Peterhead enough this season to appreciate his burgeoning talents.

Mulligan starred at the Blue Toon in the first half of this season, producing rampaging, energetic displays from right wing-back before being recalled by parent club Dundee last month.

Manager Jim McInally was always resigned to losing the teenager when the January window opened. When the Premiership Dark Blues have been struggling like they have, why would they ignore one of their own doing great things elsewhere?Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan.

Mulligan did not play in Peterhead’s Scottish Cup tie against Civil Service Strollers earlier this season, meaning he is able to play on Monday night when Dundee head to Balmoor in the Scottish Cup. He started in the last round for James McPake’s side against Dumbarton.

Brown, who played alongside him in the Peterhead defence, is certainly cognisant of what Mulligan brings to the table.

“He’s a really good player. He was a big part of what we were doing from the start of the season,” said Brown.

“It was no surprise to see them take him back in January, because he’s a good player with a good attitude. He’s got everything that fits the bill.

“He’s only young as well and we were grateful to have him. The performances he was putting in here, it was no surprise to see him called back.

“I was hoping he’d play a bit more, but hopefully we see him on Monday night.”

Monday’s game presents a rare chance for League One Peterhead to put themselves in the spotlight.

They have the chance to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in more than 20 years, if they were to pull off a shock and knock out their Premiership opponents.

Jason Brown in action in Peterhead’s Scottish Cup game against East Kilbride

Having the BBC cameras at the ground, too, indicates those at the broadcaster feel there is potential for a surprise result, something McPake will no doubt use as fuel for his own players.

For Brown, a native of the north-east despite coming through the academy at Caley Thistle, it has the makings of a special night.

“It’s a great game we’ve got coming up, to hopefully take a wee bit of anger out (over league results)  and cause an upset in the cup,” said Brown. “It’ll hopefully be a good day for the club.

“It’s a massive game and where you want to be testing yourself, in the cup competitions against these sorts of players.

“It’s good for the club, for the people and for us as players, to play in games like this.

“Hopefully we get a bit of luck and have a bit of quality in the final third to cause them problems. We know at Balmoor this season we’ve been doing really well.

“We know we’ll make it as difficult as we can for Dundee. There’s a buzz about the place, boys are feeling good about themselves and we’re not getting too down with how results have been going.

“We’ll go out trying to put our best foot forward and see where it takes us. As long as we give a good account of ourselves, that’s all we can ask for.”

