Peterhead: Shaun Want out to help new club climb League One table

Shaun Want says his sole focus is on helping Peterhead climb the League One table after joining on loan from Hamilton Accies.

Defender Want completed a protracted move to the Blue Toon on Friday night, after the move failed to materialise earlier in the week.

Peterhead had hoped to complete the deal prior to the draw at Falkirk but could not free up space in their quota of loan players. That had changed by Friday, with Lyall Cameron returning to Dundee before subsequently being loaned out again to Montrose.

Want made his debut in the 4-3 win over Dumbarton on Saturday and hopes to be a regular figure in the weeks ahead.

He said: “It was in the pipeline for a week and I was trying to get it done for Tuesday. It didn’t happen in time, but I got a text at 6pm on Friday to say it was done.

“I’ve been injured for a long time and not had the best of luck with injuries. That was my first game in four months. It’s just good to get 90 minutes again.

“I’ve had three injuries this season – my quad, a head knock and then my hamstring. It’s important to get game time and I’m at the age where I need to be playing every week.

“I’m playing here for a reason: to get Peterhead as high up the table as I can.”

Even though he was not available for the game against Falkirk, Want was at the stadium to meet his new team-mates and watch the match from the stands.

He added: “I was hoping to play on Tuesday, but when I found out it wasn’t getting done, I went down and met the boys and staff. I watched the team and it was a breath of fresh air.

“I had an idea I’d be playing and it was good to get 90 minutes. It was good in the first-half, but the second half wasn’t good enough.

Peterhead take on Queen’s Park tonight at Firhill and are likely to be without Simon Ferry, Gary Fraser, David Wilson, Jason Brown and Ryan Duncan, while Russell McLean is a doubt.

Want, who has represented Hamilton 63 times, has had encouragement from Accies boss Stuart Taylor after an injury-hit campaign.

He said: “The manager at Hamilton just to do what I was doing when I was fit at Hamilton and be a leader on the pitch.

“I’ve been back training for three or four weeks and that was my first game back. The only way you’re going to get fit is by playing games.”