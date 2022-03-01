Peterhead: Shaun Want out to help new club climb League One table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Shaun Want out to help new club climb League One table

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 11:58 am
Shaun Want, left, made his debut for Peterhead on Saturday.
Shaun Want, left, made his debut for Peterhead on Saturday.

Shaun Want says his sole focus is on helping Peterhead climb the League One table after joining on loan from Hamilton Accies.

Defender Want completed a protracted move to the Blue Toon on Friday night, after the move failed to materialise earlier in the week.

Peterhead had hoped to complete the deal prior to the draw at Falkirk but could not free up space in their quota of loan players. That had changed by Friday, with Lyall Cameron returning to Dundee before subsequently being loaned out again to Montrose.

Want made his debut in the 4-3 win over Dumbarton on Saturday and hopes to be a regular figure in the weeks ahead.

He said: “It was in the pipeline for a week and I was trying to get it done for Tuesday. It didn’t happen in time, but I got a text at 6pm on Friday to say it was done.

Shaun Want, right, has joined Peterhead on loan from Hamilton until the end of the season.
Shaun Want, right, has joined Peterhead on loan from Hamilton until the end of the season.

“I’ve been injured for a long time and not had the best of luck with injuries. That was my first game in four months. It’s just good to get 90 minutes again.

“I’ve had three injuries this season – my quad, a head knock and then my hamstring. It’s important to get game time and I’m at the age where I need to be playing every week.

“I’m playing here for a reason: to get Peterhead as high up the table as I can.”

Even though he was not available for the game against Falkirk, Want was at the stadium to meet his new team-mates and watch the match from the stands.

He added: “I was hoping to play on Tuesday, but when I found out it wasn’t getting done, I went down and met the boys and staff. I watched the team and it was a breath of fresh air.

“I had an idea I’d be playing and it was good to get 90 minutes. It was good in the first-half, but the second half wasn’t good enough.

Peterhead take on Queen’s Park tonight at Firhill and are likely to be without Simon Ferry, Gary Fraser, David Wilson, Jason Brown and Ryan Duncan, while Russell McLean is a doubt.

Russell McLean is a doubt for Peterhead.
Russell McLean is a doubt for Peterhead.

Want, who has represented Hamilton 63 times, has had encouragement from Accies boss Stuart Taylor after an injury-hit campaign.

He said: “The manager at Hamilton just to do what I was doing when I was fit at Hamilton and be a leader on the pitch.

“I’ve been back training for three or four weeks and that was my first game back. The only way you’re going to get fit is by playing games.”

