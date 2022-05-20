Peterhead restored my love of football, says midfielder Andy McCarthy after extending Balmoor stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead restored my love of football, says midfielder Andy McCarthy after extending Balmoor stay

By Jamie Durent
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:52 am
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy.

Andy McCarthy has credited Peterhead with restoring his love of football after extending his stay at Balmoor.

McCarthy joined Andy McDonald in committing to next season with Peterhead and insists the enjoyment he gets from playing with the Blue Toon could not be matched elsewhere.

The former Partick Thistle youngster joined the Balmoor outfit in 2020 after leaving Queen of the South. It was his first time playing part-time football but he has become a firm favourite of manager Jim McInally.

There was interest in McCarthy from elsewhere but he was keen to remain with Peterhead for a third season.

“I was wanting to stay because I enjoy playing there and working with the gaffer,” said McCarthy.

“I said to him it’s helped me rebuild towards the player I was and gave me my confidence and love of football back.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

“It’s somewhere I’m happy to be at and a lot of my happiness comes from playing at Peterhead.

“I think you take being happy for granted. I know where I was in my career, I wasn’t happy playing football at the time.

“The first few months were challenging but the gaffer stuck by me, which was very good of him. I want to be at a place where I’m happy and I’m always looking forward to training and games. It would be hard for me to leave.”

‘We’ve maybe got a point to prove’

McCarthy felt the Blue Toon could have achieved more from this season, albeit remaining in the division has to be considered a success.

Peterhead will be joined by Queen of the South and Dunfermline in League One next campaign, following their relegation from the Championship, as well as League Two champions Kelty Hearts.

McInally’s side are likely to be written off again and McCarthy reckons they will take great pride in proving people wrong for another year.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy celebrates his goal
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy celebrates his goal against East Kilbride

“I feel like we’ve maybe got a point to prove,” added McCarthy. “That’s what I feel when I see people write us off.

“They make you laugh, because I don’t think people know what’s in this dressing room. We have belief to do well and it means sticking it up people little bit if we do.

“It will be a tough league but as players that’s what you want. You want to be playing good teams every week.

“There’ll be a lot of full-time teams but we still expect to do well.”

There will likely be another rebuild on the cards for McInally this summer, with several departures already to contend with.

One of the key players still to decide on his future is captain Scott Brown, who McCarthy hopes will stick around.

“I’ve text him to see what he’s up to,” he added. “I know what he’s like as a player and captain and he’s someone I get on with really well.

“If he stays it’ll be a bonus for the club and I’m sure we’ll find out sooner rather than later. He’s exactly the kind of guy you want around the squad.”

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/peterhead-fc/4305557/peterhead-andy-mcdonald-new-deal/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]