Peterhead restored my love of football, says midfielder Andy McCarthy after extending Balmoor stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy McCarthy has credited Peterhead with restoring his love of football after extending his stay at Balmoor.

McCarthy joined Andy McDonald in committing to next season with Peterhead and insists the enjoyment he gets from playing with the Blue Toon could not be matched elsewhere.

The former Partick Thistle youngster joined the Balmoor outfit in 2020 after leaving Queen of the South. It was his first time playing part-time football but he has become a firm favourite of manager Jim McInally.

There was interest in McCarthy from elsewhere but he was keen to remain with Peterhead for a third season.

“I was wanting to stay because I enjoy playing there and working with the gaffer,” said McCarthy.

“I said to him it’s helped me rebuild towards the player I was and gave me my confidence and love of football back.

“It’s somewhere I’m happy to be at and a lot of my happiness comes from playing at Peterhead.

“I think you take being happy for granted. I know where I was in my career, I wasn’t happy playing football at the time.

“The first few months were challenging but the gaffer stuck by me, which was very good of him. I want to be at a place where I’m happy and I’m always looking forward to training and games. It would be hard for me to leave.”

‘We’ve maybe got a point to prove’

McCarthy felt the Blue Toon could have achieved more from this season, albeit remaining in the division has to be considered a success.

Peterhead will be joined by Queen of the South and Dunfermline in League One next campaign, following their relegation from the Championship, as well as League Two champions Kelty Hearts.

McInally’s side are likely to be written off again and McCarthy reckons they will take great pride in proving people wrong for another year.

“I feel like we’ve maybe got a point to prove,” added McCarthy. “That’s what I feel when I see people write us off.

“They make you laugh, because I don’t think people know what’s in this dressing room. We have belief to do well and it means sticking it up people little bit if we do.

“It will be a tough league but as players that’s what you want. You want to be playing good teams every week.

“There’ll be a lot of full-time teams but we still expect to do well.”

There will likely be another rebuild on the cards for McInally this summer, with several departures already to contend with.

One of the key players still to decide on his future is captain Scott Brown, who McCarthy hopes will stick around.

“I’ve text him to see what he’s up to,” he added. “I know what he’s like as a player and captain and he’s someone I get on with really well.

“If he stays it’ll be a bonus for the club and I’m sure we’ll find out sooner rather than later. He’s exactly the kind of guy you want around the squad.”

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/peterhead-fc/4305557/peterhead-andy-mcdonald-new-deal/