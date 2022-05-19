Peterhead’s Andy McDonald excited by challenge of stronger League One after extending Blue Toon stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald reckons the Blue Toon should relish the challenge of a difficult League One next season.

McDonald, who this week committed to another year with Peterhead, feels they need to look to do more than just survive in the third tier.

Peterhead are routinely written off at the start of each season as relegation favourites and the same may happen again for the upcoming campaign.

Kelty Hearts swept to glory in League Two this season and will be a force to be reckoned with at the next level.

Full-time sides Dunfermline and Queen of the South have dropped down from the Championship, while Airdrieonians, who strung together a long unbeaten run in pursuit of the title during the campaign just finished, will be back in League One after losing the play-off final to Queen’s Park.

Jim McInally’s side finished the season unbeaten in their last six games, which included wins over Queen’s and Falkirk, to ensure they would remain in the division for a fourth year.

The challenge will likely be even greater in 2022-23, but McDonald feels Peterhead can rise to it.

‘We’re looking to bring a different side to our game’

“I think that was the most appealing thing for me staying around, how competitive the league is going to be,” said the centre-back.

“It’s no secret that it’s going to be hard for us with the teams coming down and up. We’re a young squad and we want to prove to ourselves we can hold our own and there’s no better way to do it.

“With being a young team it takes a bit of the pressure off, but we all want to do well and have our reasons for that.

“We don’t want to be the team that’s just surviving every year – we want to put our own stamp on the league.

“We’ve got quality and we’re looking to bring a different side to our game, a rugged edge so we can do the dirty side of the game a bit better.”

Staying at Peterhead a ‘no-brainer’

McDonald and midfielder Andy McCarthy told McInally on Tuesday they would be sticking around for another season as the manager looks to put together his squad for next season.

With the departures of Simon Ferry, Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy, and Scott Brown not yet under contract for next season, McDonald – at 24 – will be among the senior players in the squad. Only brothers Jason and Jordon Brown, along with Hamish Ritchie, are older than him.

“I had a few offers closer to home, but I like Peterhead,” said McDonald. “They’re a good club and you get well looked after.

“I’ve been at some clubs where it’s not quite like that, but Peterhead don’t leave you wanting for anything – whether that’s accommodation or treatment. It’s a no-brainer in the end.

“Last season I felt I was pretty consistent and I’m looking to build on that. I’m probably one of the older boys in the team now and I maybe need to take on more of a leadership role.

“We need to help others out as we’ve played a decent amount of games compared to the younger boys. We have to step up.”