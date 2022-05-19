Peterhead’s Andy McDonald excited by challenge of stronger League One after extending Blue Toon stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead’s Andy McDonald excited by challenge of stronger League One after extending Blue Toon stay

By Jamie Durent
May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:49 am
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald reckons the Blue Toon should relish the challenge of a difficult League One next season.

McDonald, who this week committed to another year with Peterhead, feels they need to look to do more than just survive in the third tier.

Peterhead are routinely written off at the start of each season as relegation favourites and the same may happen again for the upcoming campaign.

Kelty Hearts swept to glory in League Two this season and will be a force to be reckoned with at the next level.

Andy McDonald in action on the football pitch.
Andy McDonald.

Full-time sides Dunfermline and Queen of the South have dropped down from the Championship, while Airdrieonians, who strung together a long unbeaten run in pursuit of the title during the campaign just finished, will be back in League One after losing the play-off final to Queen’s Park.

Jim McInally’s side finished the season unbeaten in their last six games, which included wins over Queen’s and Falkirk, to ensure they would remain in the division for a fourth year.

The challenge will likely be even greater in 2022-23, but McDonald feels Peterhead can rise to it.

‘We’re looking to bring a different side to our game’

“I think that was the most appealing thing for me staying around, how competitive the league is going to be,” said the centre-back.

“It’s no secret that it’s going to be hard for us with the teams coming down and up. We’re a young squad and we want to prove to ourselves we can hold our own and there’s no better way to do it.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

“With being a young team it takes a bit of the pressure off, but we all want to do well and have our reasons for that.

“We don’t want to be the team that’s just surviving every year – we want to put our own stamp on the league.

“We’ve got quality and we’re looking to bring a different side to our game, a rugged edge so we can do the dirty side of the game a bit better.”

Staying at Peterhead a ‘no-brainer’

McDonald and midfielder Andy McCarthy told McInally on Tuesday they would be sticking around for another season as the manager looks to put together his squad for next season.

With the departures of Simon Ferry, Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy, and Scott Brown not yet under contract for next season, McDonald – at 24 – will be among the senior players in the squad. Only brothers Jason and Jordon Brown, along with Hamish Ritchie, are older than him.

“I had a few offers closer to home, but I like Peterhead,” said McDonald. “They’re a good club and you get well looked after.

“I’ve been at some clubs where it’s not quite like that, but Peterhead don’t leave you wanting for anything – whether that’s accommodation or treatment. It’s a no-brainer in the end.

“Last season I felt I was pretty consistent and I’m looking to build on that. I’m probably one of the older boys in the team now and I maybe need to take on more of a leadership role.

“We need to help others out as we’ve played a decent amount of games compared to the younger boys. We have to step up.”

