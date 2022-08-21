Peterhead 1-4 Queen of the South: Blue Toon suffer heavy defeat to Doonhamers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally acknowledged his men were outclassed by Queen of the South, despite the Blue Toon making the ideal start.

Max Gillies fired the Buchan side in front within two minutes but the visitors stayed calm and once Josh Todd levelled, an away win always looked on the cards.

Connor Murray gave the Doonhamers an interval lead and the same player went on to score a late free-kick after Ruari Paton had effectively sealed the 4-1 victory midway through the second period.

McInally said: “For about 20 minutes, we had a good period and our shape was working well but then Josh Todd and Iain Wilson got a real grip of the game in the middle of the park and we could not get near them.

“They were big, strong guys and they were quick and we struggled.

“To go in at half-time 2-1 behind was sore and we never really recovered from that.

“We are short of strength in the middle of the park and we don’t really have many options up top.”

It was a well-worked goal, which gave the Blue Toon the upper hand as Andy McDonald’s raking cross-field pass found Ryan Dow, who set up Gillies to drill home for the second game in a row.

However Queens, who like Peterhead came into the match winless, settled down and they began to dominate and push McInally’s men back.

Murray, Paton and Gavin Reilly caused problems with their movement and pace and when Todd restored parity with a curling effort from a short free-kick in the 35th minute, the Blue Toon were really up against it.

Murray’s long range strike gave Willie Gibson’s team the lead two minutes before half-time and in the second period, the Balmoor men did not see much of the ball.

Paton prodded in Reilly’s cutback from a swift break in the 64th minute and Murray put the seal on the win with a stoppage time free-kick.

Despite shipping four goals, Peterhead do have a talented goalkeeper in Jack Newman and the on loan Dundee United youngster was in impressive form again.

Welcome to Peterhead Prince Annor Asare ✍️ pic.twitter.com/dlwNhpfnoo — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) August 20, 2022

Another positive was the cameo of Prince Annor Asare, who made his debut for the hosts in the second half. The teenager showed glimpses of what he can offer a Blue Toon team, which has taken just one point from its first four fixtures.

McInally added: “Prince is a talented boy, who is positive when he gets the ball.

“Even though he got tired quickly, you could see how easily he can go by players so when we get him up to speed, he will be an asset to us.

“That is what we need, a player in the middle of the park who can dribble past people and be positive with his passing.

“He just turned 19 on Tuesday so hopefully he can give us something that we have don’t have.”