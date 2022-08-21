Peterhead 1-4 Queen of the South: Blue Toon suffer heavy defeat to Doonhamers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead 1-4 Queen of the South: Blue Toon suffer heavy defeat to Doonhamers

By Reporter
August 21, 2022, 9:42 am
Peterhead's Ryan Dow fires in a dangerous cross.
Peterhead's Ryan Dow fires in a dangerous cross.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally acknowledged his men were outclassed by Queen of the South, despite the Blue Toon making the ideal start.

Max Gillies fired the Buchan side in front within two minutes but the visitors stayed calm and once Josh Todd levelled, an away win always looked on the cards.

Connor Murray gave the Doonhamers an interval lead and the same player went on to score a late free-kick after Ruari Paton had effectively sealed the 4-1 victory midway through the second period.

McInally said: “For about 20 minutes, we had a good period and our shape was working well but then Josh Todd and Iain Wilson got a real grip of the game in the middle of the park and we could not get near them.

“They were big, strong guys and they were quick and we struggled.

“To go in at half-time 2-1 behind was sore and we never really recovered from that.

“We are short of strength in the middle of the park and we don’t really have many options up top.”

Peterhead’s new signing Prince Annor Asare gets away from Calvin McGrory. 

It was a well-worked goal, which gave the Blue Toon the upper hand as Andy McDonald’s raking cross-field pass found Ryan Dow, who set up Gillies to drill home for the second game in a row.

However Queens, who like Peterhead came into the match winless, settled down and they began to dominate and push McInally’s men back.

Murray, Paton and Gavin Reilly caused problems with their movement and pace and when Todd restored parity with a curling effort from a short free-kick in the 35th minute, the Blue Toon were really up against it.

Murray’s long range strike gave Willie Gibson’s team the lead two minutes before half-time and in the second period, the Balmoor men did not see much of the ball.

Paton prodded in Reilly’s cutback from a swift break in the 64th minute and Murray put the seal on the win with a stoppage time free-kick.

Despite shipping four goals, Peterhead do have a talented goalkeeper in Jack Newman and the on loan Dundee United youngster was in impressive form again.

Another positive was the cameo of Prince Annor Asare, who  made his debut for the hosts in the second half.  The teenager showed glimpses of what he can offer a Blue Toon team, which has taken just one point from its first four fixtures.

McInally added: “Prince is a talented boy, who is positive when he gets the ball.

“Even though he got tired quickly, you could see how easily he can go by players so when we get him up to speed, he will be an asset to us.

“That is what we need, a player in the middle of the park who can dribble past people and be positive with his passing.

“He just turned 19 on Tuesday so hopefully he can give us something that we have don’t have.”

