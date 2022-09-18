Peterhead 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Wonder goal from Conor O’Keefe earns Blue Toon a welcome win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Wonder goal from Conor O’Keefe earns Blue Toon a welcome win

By Reporter
September 18, 2022, 9:36 am
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe celebrates his winning goal against Kelty Hearts.
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe celebrates his winning goal against Kelty Hearts.

Conor O’Keefe was the Blue Toon hero with his double securing a first League One win of the season at the expense of newly-promoted Kelty Hearts at Balmoor.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted to see his side record a much-needed win, especially given they were forced to play the whole second half a man short after the dismissal of Chris Kisuka on the stroke of the interval.

A stunning goal from O’Keefe after 64 minutes was enough to give 10-man Peterhead the victory.

McInally said: “It is a brilliant three points, especially the way it happened.

“I thought in the first half we were really competitive.

“We could have played better but we were competitive and we had the wind at our backs.

“We scored a good goal and we never conceded much defensively.

“It was quite good for me to hear the opposition manager complaining that there were too many fouls because sometimes we’re accused of being a bit soft.

“I thought we were the opposite on the day, we were in their faces, and then just before half-time you think here we go again.”

The manager had no complaints about the sending off after Kisuka picked up a second yellow card.

He said: “I actually forgot about the first yellow to be honest, but he’s got to go for the second one. I think he was just frustrated at the way the game was going for him at the time.

“At the break, it’s one of those ones where you have a mountain to climb.

“We knew we were playing against the wind and confidence could obviously have taken a dent.

“Even losing the goal so early, you’re thinking are we going to crumble here.

“We just changes shape a bit, going to a 5-3-1 and we knew our pace could cause them trouble in behind, especially with the wind holding the ball up a wee bit and it worked a treat.”

Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe scores a wonder goal to win the game for the Blue Toon. 

With a strong wind at their backs, Peterhead started the brighter and Ryan Strachan was unlucky to see his effort bounce back off the post from a tight angle.

O’Keefe then opened the scoring when, after seeing his first effort blocked, he showed great awareness to lob Darren Jamieson in the Kelty goal to put the home side ahead.

The rest of the half proved to be a midfield battle with Kelty’s only effort of note a Kallum Higginbotham shot brilliantly blocked by Jason Brown.

Peterhead’s Kisuka was then sent off on the stroke of half time for his second yellow card.

With the man advantage Kelty were pushing for the equaliser and it duly came when Jamie Barjonas headed home the rebound after Nathan Austin clattered the bar with a 20-yard drive.

Peterhead were still looking dangerous on the break and went back into the lead with a terrific strike, O’Keefe again the scorer with a superb effort from 40 yards.

Kelty had chances but a combination of the woodwork and great goalkeeping by Tom Ritchie gave Peterhead the win they deserved.

McInally added: “Conor nearly scored a wonderful goal before what was a fantastic goal.

“It was a pleasure to actually be here and see it.

“At training last week, he scored another world class goal and I said we need to transfer that onto the pitch in a game situation and he’s done it.

“He’s always had it in his locker, sometimes he doesn’t push himself enough but that talent’s been with him since he was a young kid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to be match-winners to end winless run
Post Thumbnail
Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing
Ryan Dow, right, in action for Peterhead. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow preaches positivity during poor run
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers…
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Chris Kisuka in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Photos by Duncan Brown
Former Aberdeen and Rangers youth player Chris Kisuka keen to make most of second…

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0

Editor's Picks