Elgin City 5-1 Annan Athletic: Kane Hester enjoys four-goal haul in impressive win for Borough Briggs men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City 5-1 Annan Athletic: Kane Hester enjoys four-goal haul in impressive win for Borough Briggs men

By Reporter
October 2, 2022, 10:39 am
Kane Hester in between the supporters and his team-mates celebrating his third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Robert Crombie
Kane Hester in between the supporters and his team-mates celebrating his third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Robert Crombie

Elgin City assistant manager Jim Weir praised four-goal hero Kane Hester after he fired the Black and Whites to a thumping 5-1 victory over Annan Athletic.

Hester opened the scoring on seven minutes, before teeing up winger Dylan Lawrence to double the lead five minutes before half-time.

Hester went on to knock home a further three in the second period – including a goal of the season contender to seal the points just eight minutes after the interval.

“At times we had to weather the storm, particularly in the first half, because Annan, for long spells, had more possession and looked threatening,” Weir said.

“But when you have someone like Kane Hester in your team, and young Dylan Lawrence, with that type of pace you’re always going to cause teams problems.

“I thought Dylan Lawrence’s first half performance was going to be hard to beat but you see what Hester gives you.

“It’s probably the best individual striker performance I’ve witnessed from the touchline so credit to him and the rest of the players.”

Kane Hester heads home Elgin’s opening goal. Image: Robert Crombie 

Lawrence played a big part in the opening goal, racing down the right wing and crossing for Hester to nod in from six yards.

Annan had a couple of half chances to level – the best of which saw Tommy Goss’ free-kick easily gathered by keeper Daniel Hoban.

But Elgin went into the break with a 2-0 lead after a great strike from Lawrence. Hester won the ball in midfield and played it wide for the youngster to cut inside and curl into the far corner.

The points appeared to be all but won on 53 minutes when Hester scored the pick of his bunch. A long ball up the park was hit first time by the striker, leaving visiting keeper Allan Fleming without a hope.

The visitors did get themselves on the scoresheet with 10 minutes to play when Tam Muir knocked in from close range after a deflected shot to reduce the deficit at 3-1.

But it was to be Hester’s day and he rounded off the scoring with two further strikes to score four in one match for City for the first time.

Goalscorer Dylan Lawrence celebrates his goal with team-mates Matthew Cooper (2) and Brian Cameron (8). Image: Robert Crombie 

First, on 84 minutes, he pounced to knock home from eight yards after his own shot was saved.

And then on 85 minutes Annan’s central defenders collided with each other allowing Hester to walk through and drill the ball low and hard past Fleming.

“Kane terrorises and frightens defenders with his pace,” Weir added.

“At times he can look frustrating because he can look disinterested, but the thing with Hester is that you never get a minute to switch off.

“His second goal, that he took over his shoulder when the goalie was running out, is just a wonderful finish.

“It was fitting that he got the four goals.

“It was important after last week’s win over Peterhead that we built on that.

“Elgin have been on the receiving end of quite a few defeats to Annan so it was nice to get the better of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Darryl McHardy.
Darryl McHardy hopes to take Elgin City's winning formula into League Two campaign following…
Russell Dingwall makes it 1-0 to Elgin City against Peterhead.
Russell Dingwall thinks 4-0 win over Peterhead showed what happens if Elgin City take…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in…
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks