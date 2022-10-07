Peterhead: Why Jim McInally is continuing recruitment drive despite 20 new signings already on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Why Jim McInally is continuing recruitment drive despite 20 new signings already on board

By Jamie Durent
October 7, 2022, 7:36 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Jim McInally wants to continue his recruitment drive at Peterhead – despite already bringing in 20 players this summer.

The Blue Toon boss feels his struggling squad still needs help and reckons it would be remiss of him not to address the situation early.

It will mean the size of the squad expanding further and it will likely mean some players leave in January. He has also been without Andy McCarthy, Hamish Ritchie and Russell McLean all season and Conor O’Keefe, Ola Adeyemo and Robbie McGale all missed the game against Dunfermline on Saturday through injury.

McInally has had additional players in on trial over the last fortnight at Peterhead and is still awaiting work permits for Enock Walusimbi and Loran Venrooy, who joined last month.

But the new faces will continue to arrive if he feels it can aid Peterhead’s cause.

“I’m not going to leave any stone unturned,” said McInally. “I know we have a massive amount of players but we can deal with that in January.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off after getting injured against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“But we need to be on the front foot to make sure we are competitive every week. I need to be proactive and if we can get these guys in (who are on trial) to help than we will.

“One or two of the senior players have struggled because it’s been a tough time. We need to change it and there’s no point in kidding on that we’re OK.

“Russell is back running and Andy is pain-free but it’s going to be a couple of weeks before they can make any impact.

“We’re only seven games in and we will improve. But there’s no point in waiting until we’re isolated or there’s a gap opened up.”

A number of unproven young players have come in to the club as part of the squad overhaul, who have been experiencing senior football for the first time.

Nine of them are teenagers and few have had any real taste of first-team action at either their previous or parent clubs.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Duncan Brown

“Jack Wilkie has done well and has a great attitude,” added McInally. “You just see him improving and he’s got a real chance of playing for Dundee.

“If Prince (Asare) could show on the pitch what he does in training, he would be OK. He’s only just turned 19 and he’s maybe more of a project. We’ll just keep working away with him.”

