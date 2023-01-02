Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monday’s Lovat Cup annual derby clash between Beauly and Lovat has been wiped out by a frozen pitch at Braeview Park.

The Green and Whites were set to be the hosts, but white-out conditions made the pitch unplayable.

A statement from Beauly, who had not won the silverware since 2015, said: “Sorry to say folks the weather has beaten us and today’s Lovat Cup will not go ahead due to the freezing conditions overnight leaving the pitch too dangerous to play upon.

“We realise many of you will be disappointed, but the safety of the players and spectators has to be the priority.

“We are still having on dance at the Phipps Hall later with Sharp Exit playing, so it would be good to meet everyone there. Tickets £15 on the door, from 5pm until 9pm.”

These local rivals will, however, be locking horns back in the Premiership this year following Beauly’s promotion as runners-up to Skye in the National Division.