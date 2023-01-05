Peterhead: Glenn Gabriel hopes experience benefits Blue Toon in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Glenn Gabriel hopes experience benefits Blue Toon in relegation battle

By Jamie Durent
January 5, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 1:55 pm
New Peterhead signing Glenn Gabriel. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
New Peterhead signing Glenn Gabriel. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

New Peterhead signing Glenn Gabriel hopes his experiences in a varied career can help the Blue Toon stay up.

Gabriel made his debut for Peterhead on Monday in the goalless draw with Montrose, marking the latest chapter in his football story.

The forward started off in the youth system at German side St Pauli, before playing in Cyprus, Spain with Lorca and with Finnish outfit RoPS.

Latterly he has played non-league football in England with the likes of Hendon, Mousehole and Thatcham Town, where he played with fellow new Blue Toon arrival Daniel Fosu.

Gabriel got the move to Peterhead sorted over the festive period and hopes he can help lift the club out of its predicament.

New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I’ve been to a few places, so Scotland is not too far from where I’m used to,” said Gabriel. “I know Daniel (Fosu) from back home so settling in has been pretty easy.

“Last few years I’ve been playing non-league in England, just staying local and close to family.

“Everywhere you go, you take a bit of their culture and I try learn new experiences. It’s been pretty decent so hopefully I can bring some of that experience to Peterhead and help them push on.”

Peterhead manager David Robertson has not had the luxury of time to rebuild the squad, given the deficit they already face at the bottom of League One.

The Balmoor outfit are two points behind second-bottom Clyde but the gap to Kelty Hearts and automatic safety is 16.

Gabriel came in alongside Fosu and with Kevin Joshua arriving the week previous, took Robertson’s recruitment spree to three.

“I’ve only been here for a couple of days but there’s more than enough quality to help us stay up,” added Gabriel.

“I’m sure a couple more lads will come in during the window, so after that we’ll definitely have a good enough squad to stay up.”

Peterhead's Glenn Gabriel on the attack against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead’s Glenn Gabriel on the attack against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Gabriel was pitched in from the start against Montrose and will look to pick up his match-fitness in coming weeks.

“It was my first game in a while and I started feeling it after about 60 minutes,” said Gabriel. “I’m about 50% at the moment so there’s more to come.

“My agent got in touch with me a couple of weeks ago and I had a chat with the gaffer. Everything got sorted pretty quickly and I came over a couple of days after Christmas.

“I trained with the lads on Thursday so I’ve been here for a few days now.”

