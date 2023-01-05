Peterhead: Glenn Gabriel hopes experience benefits Blue Toon in relegation battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Peterhead signing Glenn Gabriel hopes his experiences in a varied career can help the Blue Toon stay up.

Gabriel made his debut for Peterhead on Monday in the goalless draw with Montrose, marking the latest chapter in his football story.

The forward started off in the youth system at German side St Pauli, before playing in Cyprus, Spain with Lorca and with Finnish outfit RoPS.

Latterly he has played non-league football in England with the likes of Hendon, Mousehole and Thatcham Town, where he played with fellow new Blue Toon arrival Daniel Fosu.

Gabriel got the move to Peterhead sorted over the festive period and hopes he can help lift the club out of its predicament.

“I’ve been to a few places, so Scotland is not too far from where I’m used to,” said Gabriel. “I know Daniel (Fosu) from back home so settling in has been pretty easy.

“Last few years I’ve been playing non-league in England, just staying local and close to family.

“Everywhere you go, you take a bit of their culture and I try learn new experiences. It’s been pretty decent so hopefully I can bring some of that experience to Peterhead and help them push on.”

Peterhead manager David Robertson has not had the luxury of time to rebuild the squad, given the deficit they already face at the bottom of League One.

The Balmoor outfit are two points behind second-bottom Clyde but the gap to Kelty Hearts and automatic safety is 16.

Gabriel came in alongside Fosu and with Kevin Joshua arriving the week previous, took Robertson’s recruitment spree to three.

“I’ve only been here for a couple of days but there’s more than enough quality to help us stay up,” added Gabriel.

“I’m sure a couple more lads will come in during the window, so after that we’ll definitely have a good enough squad to stay up.”

Gabriel was pitched in from the start against Montrose and will look to pick up his match-fitness in coming weeks.

“It was my first game in a while and I started feeling it after about 60 minutes,” said Gabriel. “I’m about 50% at the moment so there’s more to come.

“My agent got in touch with me a couple of weeks ago and I had a chat with the gaffer. Everything got sorted pretty quickly and I came over a couple of days after Christmas.

“I trained with the lads on Thursday so I’ve been here for a few days now.”