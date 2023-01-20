Converted steading in Dee Valley up for auction with £76,000 price drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Converted steading in Dee Valley up for auction with £76,000 price drop

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Mill Cottage is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at 2pm on January 26.
Mill Cottage is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at 2pm on January 26.

Anyone with their sights set on a charming traditional property in rural Aberdeenshire may like to put this three-bedroom converted steading on their list – especially as it’s been reduced in price by £76,000.

As well as this very attractive starting price there is also the potential to expand the habitable space into the adjacent stone-walled barn.

Set in the village of Drumoak, Mill Cottage is a beautiful stone-built steading in walk-in condition ready for a new owner to move into, and is full of character and charm with traditional wooden beams in many of its rooms.

Mill Cottage is a three-bedroom converted steading in Drumoak.

For sale with property auctioneers, Auction House Scotland, the property is going under the hammer at auction on January 26 at a newly-reduced guide price of £149,000+ making it one of the best-priced detached properties for sale in Aberdeenshire right now on property portal Rightmove.

The steading, which was converted in 1988, is set over two levels with a spacious hallway, bright dual aspect lounge, traditional-looking kitchen with French doors leading out to a back garden, family bathroom and utility room on the ground floor.

Mill Cottage has charming characteristics that make steading conversions so sought-after.

Letting in an abundance of light through roof-light windows, the upper level of the property houses three bedrooms, with the master and second bedroom having access to a WC.

It also has a single garage and a further parking space.

Mill Cottage is situated in the rural village setting of Drumoak beside the River Dee, on the main route to Royal Deeside, and is only 14 miles from Aberdeen.

Amenities in the village include a local shop, church and bowling green.

Mill Cottage is part of a small development of renovated farm and mill buildings.

Owner Tim Collen said he was first attracted to the property because of its good, sympathetic renovation and countryside location yet near to facilities.

He also highlighted the stone-built adjacent barn waiting to be renovated to form an extension to the house.

He added: “Mill Cottage is in a small development of four homes within renovated farm and mill buildings and lies between Banchory, Peterculter and Westhill and near to Drumoak Castle.”

Traditional wooden beams and daylight from different windows make this bedroom a cosy space.

Extension potential

“The stone-built outbuilding adjacent to the property could easily be sympathetically renovated to form extensions to the living room and to upper master bedroom to form an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe for example.

“An office, studio or annex could be made in the lower floor.”

He explained that the property used to be a small mill house and outbuildings and pointed out the proximity to local shops and facilities with choices between Banchory, Peterculter and Westhill.

He said Mill House may appeal especially to a young or retired couple and pointed out that it’s an easy commute to Aberdeen city centre.

French doors lead out to the attractive garden.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “Priced at a £126,000 discount to a home report value of £275,000, this charming steading conversion offers the chance for a potential buyer to grab a fantastic bargain at our upcoming auction.

“It’s a beautiful property, ready-to-move-into, and so would be ideal for a family home or as use as a holiday let.”

Ready-to-move-into

“It’s a common misconception that only run-down properties in need of renovation are sold at auction, however, that’s not the case.

“We are seeing an increasing number of ready-to-move-into properties like this one in Drumoak coming to our auctions, allowing buyers in search of a new home the chance to benefit from a quicker and more secure purchase than they would get when buying via the traditional estate agency route.

Following a successful bid, exchange takes places on the fall of the hammer and completion is within the following 28 days.”

Wooden beams, lots light and pleasant views from this bedroom.

Mill Cottage is going under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on 26th January at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person.

All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

For further information about Mill Cottage or the auction, please call Auction House Scotland on 0141 339 4466 or visit auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland.

A nicely-appointed bathroom.
Mill Cottage enjoys a lovely rural location but is within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen and other hubs.
Attractive range of units are in keeping with the decor of the rest of the home.

