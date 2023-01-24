Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid

By Jamie Durent
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 8:13 am
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Peterhead boss David Robertson has revealed he is putting on extra training sessions for players to help their survival bid.

The Blue Toon train in Dundee on Tuesdays and Thursdays and, with a number of their players based there, Robertson is happy to put on additional sessions to get more one-to-one work done.

Time is limited for the coaching staff at their group sessions during the week, with Robertson stating they get just three hours with the players to prepare them for each weekend game.

But given their predicament near the foot of League One, and with Robertson having no other employment to worry about, he thinks any additional time together could be vital.

The Blue Toon manager, who led his side to a crucial 1-0 victory over Clyde on Saturday, which saw the Bully Wee replace Peterhead at the foot of the table, said: “I’ve got the desire to do it and whatever it takes, whatever extra bit we can do to help, we have to do it.”

“We’ve got players sitting about in a flat (in Dundee) – if we do something structured, maybe an extra day or two, then it will benefit them all.

“It’s very difficult having three hours a week to do stuff. Once you take the warm-ups out of it, it’s probably down to two hours.

“We’re bringing in players with potential, but there’s things they need to work on, which we don’t have time to focus on during the week – I’m hoping this will help.”

Several of Peterhead’s new signings are based in Dundee, while they also have loan players Jack Wilkie (Dundee) and Layton Bisland (Dundee United) based in the city.

Jack Wilkie in action for Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jack Wilkie in action for Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This season saw the Peterhead players train together twice a week for the first time in many years. Prior to that, they had trained in separate geographical groups in the Central Belt and the north-east.

The board have been very supportive with everything I’ve tried to do,” said Robertson.

“Anything we can sacrifice to help the club, we’ll do. We’ve got one or two from Glasgow who are keen to do it as well.

“We know there’s a number that can’t come – some guys have flexible jobs and some don’t. But it’s just an idea we had that we thought could make a difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead cannot lose more ground on Clyde, says manager Robertson
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McDonald looks to Clyde game as biggest of the season
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks gets away from Aaron Comrie. Image: Duncan Brown.
Dunfermline 4-0 Peterhead: Challenging start continues for new Blue Toon boss David Robertson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson grateful for board backing in transfer market
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Layton Bisland: Peterhead sign young Dundee United defender on loan
Peterhead defender Jason Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Jason Brown sees desired quality in new recruits
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Peterhead were beaten 3-0 against Airdrieonians, following three late goals.
Peterhead 0-3 Airdrieonians: David Robertson finds positives despite conceding three late goals
Peterhead trialist Boris Melingui is fouled by Montrose goalkeeper Ross Sinclair. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead add striker Boris Melingui until end of the season

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented