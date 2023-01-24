Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson has revealed he is putting on extra training sessions for players to help their survival bid.

The Blue Toon train in Dundee on Tuesdays and Thursdays and, with a number of their players based there, Robertson is happy to put on additional sessions to get more one-to-one work done.

Time is limited for the coaching staff at their group sessions during the week, with Robertson stating they get just three hours with the players to prepare them for each weekend game.

But given their predicament near the foot of League One, and with Robertson having no other employment to worry about, he thinks any additional time together could be vital.

The Blue Toon manager, who led his side to a crucial 1-0 victory over Clyde on Saturday, which saw the Bully Wee replace Peterhead at the foot of the table, said: “I’ve got the desire to do it and whatever it takes, whatever extra bit we can do to help, we have to do it.”

“We’ve got players sitting about in a flat (in Dundee) – if we do something structured, maybe an extra day or two, then it will benefit them all.

“It’s very difficult having three hours a week to do stuff. Once you take the warm-ups out of it, it’s probably down to two hours.

“We’re bringing in players with potential, but there’s things they need to work on, which we don’t have time to focus on during the week – I’m hoping this will help.”

Several of Peterhead’s new signings are based in Dundee, while they also have loan players Jack Wilkie (Dundee) and Layton Bisland (Dundee United) based in the city.

This season saw the Peterhead players train together twice a week for the first time in many years. Prior to that, they had trained in separate geographical groups in the Central Belt and the north-east.

“The board have been very supportive with everything I’ve tried to do,” said Robertson.

“Anything we can sacrifice to help the club, we’ll do. We’ve got one or two from Glasgow who are keen to do it as well.

“We know there’s a number that can’t come – some guys have flexible jobs and some don’t. But it’s just an idea we had that we thought could make a difference.”