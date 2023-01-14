Peterhead: David Robertson grateful for board backing in transfer market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Robertson has thanked the Peterhead board for supporting his overhaul of the Blue Toon squad.

Robertson has made five signings since taking over as boss towards the end of last year, with more in the pipeline.

Kevin Joshua, Daniel Fosu, Glenn Gabriel, Boris Melingui and Kieran Shanks have joined, with Dundee United defender Layton Bisland also signed on loan on Friday, while talks are ongoing with at least two more potential recruits.

There are not likely to be any more arrivals before today’s game with Dunfermline, but Robertson is grateful for the backing he has received so far.

“It’s just about getting it over the line in time for games,” he said.

“Because we’re part-time, sometimes we’re not getting the players in until a Friday and then do you take the gamble of putting them in without knowing anyone?

“All the players we have tried to get we have managed to so far and there’s been a lot of support from the board.

“At this time, everybody is trying to get players in and where it would normally take a couple of days to get players registered, it’s taking four or five days or maybe longer.

“We’ve got to see how the next couple of weeks go with results. It’s a case of waiting and seeing how players settle in and if we can get results.”

Heading to Dunfermline with optimism

Peterhead’s need for a positive result only increases as the weeks go by, with the team still to score a goal since Robertson took charge.

They head to Dunfermline this afternoon to face the league leaders and return to a ground where they drew 2-2 earlier in the campaign.

“I don’t want to make too many changes as performances have been going well,” added Robertson. “We added Kieran Shanks against Airdrie and he was the only change.

“You could see the performance was more consistent and we’re wary of changing too much.

‘You’ve got a chance’

“The team drew 2-2 down there earlier in the season, so they’ve shown it’s possible. You never know in football.

“I read an article with Steve Evans (Stevenage boss) about beating Aston Villa (in the FA Cup) – he was saying they had got better players than us, but we had more heart.

“No matter who you play against, you’ve got a chance to win games. We know we have to defend well and we’ll get chances to score.

“If we play the way we have been playing in the last couple of games we’ve got a chance of getting a result.”