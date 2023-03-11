Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead’s home match against League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic has been postponed.

The match was called off after a pitch inspection at Balmoor on Saturday morning.

The Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has also been called off.

Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy, Rothes v Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle v Keith were all called off on Friday.

GAME OFF: Following an 8am pitch inspection today's referee has called the game off due to a snowbound pitch. Thanks to all the volunteers who cleared the pitch yesterday we appreciate your help and it's a shame that mother nature has defeated us. pic.twitter.com/xLuQSe25qA — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) March 11, 2023

Nairn County v Huntly and Forres v Formartine are both on after passing Saturday morning pitch inspections.

❌ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗗 Despite the best efforts of the ground staff and volunteers who assisted with pitch covers, this afternoon’s Highland League fixture against @brorarangers been postponed due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/DM1WeHYPPj — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 11, 2023