Jordon Brown: ‘Time for talking at Peterhead is over’ as club rallies following David Robertson’s departure

Player-coach takes the reins for today's game alongside long-time friend Ryan Strachan

By Jamie Durent
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

The level of noise around Peterhead this week is something Jordon Brown is keen to put firmly in the background.

The Blue Toon are used to not being among the most talked-about sides in Scotland but over the last four days, they have had unwanted attention thrust upon them.

They parted ways with manager David Robertson on Tuesday, the 7-0 defeat to Airdrieonians a week ago the final straw in a 12-game tenure that yielded just one win and three goals.

It was not a “knee-jerk decision” according to the board, however chairman Rodger Morrison’s comments in a BBC interview this week brought additional scrutiny online.

For Brown, blocking out external factors and lifting the players has been high on the priority list. He and Strachan, both in their early 30s and long-time friends, have taken training this week and will do so until such time Peterhead can appoint a caretaker manager.

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown (foreground) in a Peterhead training session with Jim McInally.

Brown has respect for Robertson and a deep affection for the club. The events of the last week have not damaged either.

But as the two managerial novices prepare to lead the team for this afternoon’s game with Alloa Athletic, an immediate impact is a must in Peterhead’s situation.

“It’s been chaotic, since it all changed on Tuesday,” said Brown. “Me and Ryan have been asked to step in and it’s never a nice situation, when we’ve got respect for Davie.

“As I said when Jim left, the club doesn’t stop. There’s still a chance there to stay up.

“As players we take massive responsibility for what’s happened this season and we still have a chance to make it right. That’s what we’ve got to look at.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting what’s happened but you’ve got to put the club’s priorities first. That’s staying in the league.

“Me and Ryan have worked on a lot of things over the last few days that people probably won’t see. But when you’re thrown into this situation, there’s a lot to organise and we’re working round the clock to get ready for Saturday.”

No shirking accountability

Brown and Strachan played together at Peterhead under Jim McInally previously before both moving on to Cove Rangers. Brown returned to Balmoor at the end of 2020 while Strachan signed on for his second spell last summer.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Former Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Away from football they both work together, along with Brown’s younger brother and Blue Toon defender Jason, at Vallourec, so there are few secrets between the two of them.

There is no lack of accountability on their behalf, given they have been part of the playing squad during this campaign.

“Every single person associated with Peterhead knows it’s been nowhere near the standards – goals for, goals against, performances – regardless of what stats you look at,” added Brown.

“We need to have a team on the park that is willing to give 110 per cent and show that we’re all together and aligned in getting the club out of the situation we’re in.

“Nobody has got a magic wand. The squad is what it is for now and it won’t change until the end of the season.

“If everyone around the club, the fans, can see there’s a reaction and a fight in there – I include myself and Ryan in that – then that is what matters.”

Brown and Strachan happy to take team for as long as necessary

Being good friends off the park provides a solid foundation, in what is an increasingly precarious situation.

Peterhead are three points adrift of Clyde at the bottom of League One and it will be a straight fight between the two, as to who goes down automatically and who gets a second chance in the play-offs.

“We’ve both got different views at times,” said Brown. “I’ve worked with Ryan – not just played football with – for about the last nine years, so that helps massively.

“We’re grateful for the trust, to be put in this position, and we’ll do our best to make sure there’s a reaction on Saturday, so supporters can see there’s been a response not just to the management change but to last weekend’s embarrassment.”

There is little clarity at the moment for how long they will be taking the team but the challenge immediately in front of them – Alloa – has to take precedence over the white noise around them.

“We’ve got to embrace it and be realistic about where we are,” he added. “Things could change tomorrow; we’re not looking further than Saturday and it’ll be a week-by-week thing.

“We’re quite happy to take that responsibility whenever needed. The club means a lot to us and we’ve shown this week we’re willing to help out where we can.

“I can’t wait to get on the park on Saturday, to be honest.”

Jamie Durent: Peterhead in desperate need of an identity

