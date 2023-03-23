Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead will look to appoint an experienced caretaker manager to see them through until the end of the season.

David Robertson’s 113-day rein in charge was brought to an end on Tuesday, in the wake of a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Airdrieonians.

Senior first-team players Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown have been put in temporary charge of affairs until a successor can be appointed, which chairman Rodger Morrison wants to sort as soon as possible.

Robertson was brought in at the end of November to replace Jim McInally, after his 11-year stint came to a close. He was only able to oversee one win in 12 games with three goals scored, with six of the Blue Toon’s nine defeats in that run coming by three or more goals.

Peterhead suffered back-to-back heavy defeats against Falkirk and Airdrieonians, with Robertson admitting after the Bairns loss there had been “heated moments” between the players in the dressing room.

Morrison is now on the lookout for his third manager of the season and is in need of someone to come in quickly, given their precarious position in League One.

“There have been applications in already,” said Morrison. “I do have someone in mind, right now as a stop-gap to help us stay up. I will go for experience.

“I think we really need someone with a real skillset to come in and save us. If we finish above Clyde then we’re in a play-off; historically that’s not been good for us.

“But right now that’s our only lifeline.”

Turbulent campaign at Balmoor

The club underwent a second squad overhaul of the season in January. McInally brought in 24 players between the summer and his departure, with eight of those leaving before January.

Robertson moved on 11 players in the winter window, either on loan or permanently, and signed the same number to replace them.

But results have not improved. Their sole win came against Clyde, a 1-0 victory at home to their relegation rivals and the only side having as poor a season as they are.

The Peterhead chairman accepts flak will come his way after parting ways with Robertson after less than four months. But travelling to away grounds with the team became difficult in recent weeks.

“There’s been a lot of people having sleepless nights of late,” added Morrison.

“I’ve been a long time in football and have got good relationships with most clubs. You can be candid in the boardroom (at other grounds).

“Irrespective of how we have finished up in leagues, we’ve always performed well. But it was getting embarrassing.

“You can get beat 7-0 any time – just look at Manchester United – but the manner in which we were conceding was not good.”