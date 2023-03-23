Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss

By Jamie Durent
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Peterhead will look to appoint an experienced caretaker manager to see them through until the end of the season.

David Robertson’s 113-day rein in charge was brought to an end on Tuesday, in the wake of a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Airdrieonians.

Senior first-team players Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown have been put in temporary charge of affairs until a successor can be appointed, which chairman Rodger Morrison wants to sort as soon as possible.

Robertson was brought in at the end of November to replace Jim McInally, after his 11-year stint came to a close. He was only able to oversee one win in 12 games with three goals scored, with six of the Blue Toon’s nine defeats in that run coming by three or more goals.

Peterhead suffered back-to-back heavy defeats against Falkirk and Airdrieonians, with Robertson admitting after the Bairns loss there had been “heated moments” between the players in the dressing room.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Former Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Morrison is now on the lookout for his third manager of the season and is in need of someone to come in quickly, given their precarious position in League One.

“There have been applications in already,” said Morrison. “I do have someone in mind, right now as a stop-gap to help us stay up. I will go for experience.

“I think we really need someone with a real skillset to come in and save us. If we finish above Clyde then we’re in a play-off; historically that’s not been good for us.

“But right now that’s our only lifeline.”

Turbulent campaign at Balmoor

The club underwent a second squad overhaul of the season in January. McInally brought in 24 players between the summer and his departure, with eight of those leaving before January.

Robertson moved on 11 players in the winter window, either on loan or permanently, and signed the same number to replace them.

But results have not improved. Their sole win came against Clyde, a 1-0 victory at home to their relegation rivals and the only side having as poor a season as they are.

The Peterhead chairman accepts flak will come his way after parting ways with Robertson after less than four months. But travelling to away grounds with the team became difficult in recent weeks.

“There’s been a lot of people having sleepless nights of late,” added Morrison.

“I’ve been a long time in football and have got good relationships with most clubs. You can be candid in the boardroom (at other grounds).

“Irrespective of how we have finished up in leagues, we’ve always performed well. But it was getting embarrassing.

“You can get beat 7-0 any time – just look at Manchester United – but the manner in which we were conceding was not good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Jamie Durent: Peterhead in desperate need of an identity
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison felt he had no option but to part company with…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Airdrieonians 7-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon boss admits heavy defeat was a 'reality check'
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson sees a bright future ahead for Blue Toon
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Conor O'Keefe aims to repay Blue Toon faith in him after signing new two-year…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Image; Duncan Brown
Danny Strachan aims to channel frustration into Peterhead's survival
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson has no issues with 'heated moments' among players
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Layton Bisland in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Layton Bisland confident in Peterhead's ability to stay in League One

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
2
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
3
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
4
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
5
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
6
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
7
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
8
Allan Gillies was jailed for causing 'extreme fear, pain and mental suffering' to his dogs. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dog owner jailed after ‘wanton cruelty’ of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
9
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
10
CR0041698 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. For food and drink story on the opening of Juiced Peterhead, a new juice and smoothie bar in Peterhead. Please photograph: - Owner Leanne Dalgarno in and outside the venue, and making a smoothie or a smoothie bowl - The interior and exterior of the space (including the graffiti wall) - A smoothie bowl and a smoothie Pictured is Leanne Dalgarno in her shop 20th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

More from Press and Journal

Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 at Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash
The six Aberdeen libraries due to close by the end of March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 takes place on Thursday at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Without offices, impromptu coffee breaks with colleagues have become a thing of the past (Image: kirill_makarov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen Picture shows; Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Pagoda PR Date; 05/02/2023
Fresh new look for Piper Sandler's Aberdeen office
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute

Editor's Picks

Most Commented