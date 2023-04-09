Peterhead 1-0 FC Edinburgh: Blue Toon win for the first time since January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead 1-0 FC Edinburgh: Blue Toon win for the first time since January

The Balmoor men are now two points behind second bottom Clyde in League One with a game in hand.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Josh Oyinsan celebrates his goal with Kieran Shanks and Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Josh Oyinsan celebrates his goal with Kieran Shanks and Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Relegation-threatened Peterhead claimed a welcome win thanks to Josh Oyinsan’s early strike against FC Edinburgh.

The Blue Toon’s recent improvement in performances under the caretaker management team of Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown was translated into points as they claimed a third victory in what has been a bitterly disappointing campaign.

The result ended an eight-game winless run which stretched back to a 1-0 home win against Clyde in January.

With Clyde picking up a point in the goalless draw at Kelty Hearts, Peterhead are now two points behind their second bottom rivals in League One with a game in hand which will take place at Balmoor on Tuesday evening against league leaders Dunfermline Athletic.

Strachan hopes his side can take confidence following a deserved win.

He said: “I think the result and performance is a reward for the last few weeks.

“The guys have put so much graft, commitment and endeavour into supporting the board, the club and the supporters and that was for the effort they put in.

“You go back to the first game against Alloa where we were competitive and really unlucky and then last week at Queen of the South on a big pitch against a full time team, we were hard done by to come back up the road with no points.

“This was probably the first time this season that we’ve been on top in terms of possession, we worked their keeper and played good football.”

Josh Oyinsan turns to celebrate his goal with Danny Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Strachan was disappointed the margin of victory wasn’t greater.

He said: “That’s where this team’s mindset has to go to.

“I spoke to them on Thursday and when we go one up we typically sit in and try and protect our lead.

“But we need to be aggressive and on the front foot and win the game by two or three goals.

“Don’t just sit in but expect to win games.”

Another tough test awaits

And with a trip to Montrose on Saturday, Strachan admits it’s a huge week for the club and one that he has set a target for from his squad.

He said: “Jordon and myself tasked the guys with six points out of nine from the matches so it’s a great start but we’re under no illusion that we don’t have long to recover until Tuesday’s game.

“Dunfermline will come up here with a big support, they’re a full time team and they can potentially win the league on Tuesday but we’ll do our best.

“We’ll set up again to be hard to beat and we’re at home so we expect to get points.”

Goalscorer Oyinsan, who finished coolly from a Jack Brown through ball, was pleased to get his strike.

He said: “It was an amazing feeling. It’s been coming and we’ve been working hard and the most important thing is we got the three points.

“I’m an ambitious player, I always want to do well and obviously results weren’t going our way but we just kept working hard, individually and as a team. I knew my chance would come and I’m just glad I took it.

“I work well with Kieran Shanks up front, he’s very good player and it’s all about making sure our games complement each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Tags

[[text]]
