League One survival ‘mountain’ gets bigger for Peterhead as they lose at Montrose and relegation rivals Clyde win

Peterhead caretaker co-manager Ryan Strachan says they are “running out of games” to secure their future in League One following a 2-1 defeat at Montrose.

With ninth-placed Clyde taking all three points against FC Edinburgh on Saturday, Peterhead – who are bottom and in the automatic relegation place – now trail their relegation rivals by five points with only three fixture remaining.

At Links Park, Michael Gardyne’s first-half effort and Paul Watson’s 85th-minute second had Montrose two goals to the good, before Kieran Shanks netted an 89th-minute consolation for the visiting Blue Toon.

Player-interim co-boss Strachan said: “It’s just the story of our season so far.

“For five games, the guys have given supreme effort. We have improved as a team, tactically, (but) we just lack a bit of quality from back to front.”

“I can’t commend the guys enough. The effort is there, the fight is there. We have improved, but ultimately we’ve lost.

“We took temporary charge when there were six/seven games left. We’ve made a wee bit of ground (up). We got a bit of momentum. (But) we’ve got still got a mountain (to climb).

“We’re coming away to tough venues – that’s two tough venues we’ve come to in the last four weeks and where we’ve battled away, looked decent, but we still haven’t picked up points.”

Montrose always looked in command during the first half, although they had to settle for 1-0 lead at the interval.

The Gable Endies went ahead after 30 minutes when Gardyne headed home from a Mark Whatley cross, giving Stuart McKenzie no chance.

The second half was much more even with the Blue Toon looking as if they might take a share of the points.

However, Montrose appeared to have made the game secure on 85 minutes when substitute Craig Johnston broke clear on the left following a Peterhead attack. He squared the ball to fellow substitute Watson, who calmly slotted the ball past McKenzie.

The visitors had glimmer of hope when Shanks prodded home from a Jack Wilkie free-kick, but as they pressed forward they left themselves exposed and Montrose might have added to their tally in the closing minutes.

Despite the games ticking down, Strachan thinks Peterhead need to remember there are “still nine points to play for” in their remaining matches.

He added: “The gap’s a wee bit bigger with Clyde winning to today, which is unfortunate, but we just have to pick up.

“I think everyone, even the Montrose support, could see we tried to impose ourselves on the game, we’d better quality (after the interval) and ultimately we drew the half.”

Next Saturday’s game against Clyde at Balmoor is a real “six-pointer” and could be make or break for the Blue Toon’s survival hopes.