Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid while working in Mexico

A former deep sea diver who almost died from Covid while working in Mexico fulfilled his dream this of dancing at his wedding – despite being left with limited mobility after several Covid induced strokes.

Davy Duncan left his home and partner Helen Smith in Fort William two years ago for what he thought would be short diving job.

This weekend the couple finally tied the knot on the foreshore of Loch Linnhe, joined by a group of Mexicans who were instrumental in his recovery.

Covid health workers fly from Mexico to join wedding

Davy caught the bug within days of joining his ship despite passing all medical checks beforehand and quickly went downhill, eventually being put in an induced coma in a Villahermosa hospital and not expected to survive.

Helen flew out to be by his bedside and spent over two months travelling to and from her hotel to be with him every day.

Not being a tourist area she found it almost impossible to communicate with medical staff until the hotel receptionist was given time to go with her and translate.

A local taxi driver also looked after her and helped with an appeal for Davy’s rare blood type for a transfusion, eventually donated by a soldier and a policeman.

Eventually he was well enough to be flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for six months and later to the Belford in Fort William.

‘Wedding a dream come true’

Although now at home Davy and Helen still travel to Inverness for mobility treatment.

The couple, helped by friends, also launched a fund raising campaign to fly their Mexican friends to the wedding as a thank you for saving Davy’s life.

Mexican nurse, Irma Alvarez watched as Davy and Helen said “I do” in the sunny but cold weather.

After the wedding ceremony the newlyweds and several hundred well wishers gathered in the nearby Caol Community Centre for a buffet of Scottish and Mexican food and the all-important first dance.

Helen said: “It was a wonderful ceremony and everything was just perfect. It is amazing to finally be married after all Davy has been through.

“Everyone has been so kind in raising money to bring over or Mexican guests and in looking after them during the visit. Thanks to such a wonderful community in supporting us”.

A tired, but very happy, Davy said: “I married the woman I love and who has stood beside me through everything – and I managed to dance at our wedding. It was a dream come true”.