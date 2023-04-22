Trust key for Peterhead caretaker co-manager Jordon Brown ahead of Clyde basement battle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead caretaker co-manager Jordon Brown believe trust will be key when the Blue Toon host Clyde in today’s crucial contest.

At Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead must avoid defeat, otherwise relegation to League Two will be confirmed, as they would remain on 15 points and trail the Bully Wee by eight, with only two games remaining.

A fourth win of the season, or a draw, would give the Blue Toon a fighting chance to escape automatic relegation ahead of upcoming clashes with Kelty Hearts and Falkirk.

Brown thinks Peterhead can still avoid finishing at the foot of the third-tier table and has urged his players to show belief in themselves and each other when Clyde come to town.

The player-interim co-manager said: “We’ve got boys here who want to go out, play well and do their best for the club.

“The stakes are high so we need to keep a level head, play the game and trust what we can do.

“It’s what we’ve been emphasising to the boys since we took over. Trust everything – your team-mates on and off the pitch, the tactics and the club.

“The spirits are still decent, as decent as they can be with the situation we are in. It’s key for us to emphasise to the boys that the chance is still there do it.

“There’s a chance we can do it until it’s mathematically impossible.

“We will give absolutely everything we’ve got. We’ll put out a team against Clyde that is willing to put everything on the line for this club.”

Peterhead have to ‘play own game’ against Clyde

With the chance of League One survival at stake, Brown knows there is a risk the contest could become a “cagey” affair but he has urged his Peterhead players to produce their best football.

He said: “We’ve got to play with the shackles off, which I think we have been doing.

“We’re trying to attack the best we can, but we need to take our chances. Goals are key – we need to score at the right time and aim to get the first goal.

“Clyde might try to play it a bit cagey and take the sting out of it, but we want to go out there and really play our own game.

“We want to play with a bit of freedom. We’re not robots on the pitch, we’ve told the boys to go express themselves.

“They’ve been doing that, it’s just getting the breaks in front of goal which will be massive in this game.”