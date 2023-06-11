Peterhead land Dumbarton midfielder Joe McKee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have strengthened their midfield after signing Joe McKee from Dumbarton.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal after leaving the Sons.

He scored one goal and provided four assists in 32 appearances for Dumbarton last season.

McKee is an experienced campaigner having enjoyed spells with Livingston, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Morton, Carlisle United, Falkirk, Dumbarton and Queen of the South.

Blue Toon co-manager Ryan Strachan told the Peterhead website: “Joe is an excellent addition to the team, he is of a good age with plenty experience and will help us with his quality and desire to get on the ball anywhere on the park.”

McKee is the 15th player to commit his future to Peterhead as they rebuild ahead of their return to League Two.

But the midfielder will not be joined at Balmoor Stadium by Joshua Oyinsan.

The 28-year-old striker has decided against extending his stay with the Blue Toon.

Elgin midfielder Mailer moves to Bonnyrigg

Meanwhile, Angus Mailer has moved to Bonnyrigg Rose after leaving Elgin City.

The 24-year-old, who can play in defence of midfield, has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Mailer, who joined Elgin from University of Stirling in 2020, decided to leave Borough Briggs after relocating to Edinburgh and is looking forward to his new challenge at Bonnyrigg.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for the club, I can’t wait to get started.

“The gaffer was really keen to get me in and said a lot about good things about the club.

“Every time I’ve played at Bonnyrigg there is always a terrific support and a great community spirit with a quality set-up. Hopefully we can have a good season and finish as high up the table as possible.”

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn said: “Angus is another player we’ve known for a long time, facing him while he was at Stirling Uni.

“He’s since gone on to play 100 games for Elgin and both Gav Price and Chris Geddes speak very highly of him.

“Elgin and Ross Draper were keen to get Angus tied up again for next season but with Angus now living in Edinburgh the travelling became too much which is to our benefit.

“Angus is a real winner. He is strong, aggressive, quick and has a fantastic attitude.

“He can play a number of positions, centre mid, right wing back, right back and centre half.

“He’s a great addition to the group and will fit in well with our changing room.”