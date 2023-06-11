Peterhead land Dumbarton midfielder Joe McKee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead land Dumbarton midfielder Joe McKee

One in, one out at Balmoor as Joshua Oyinsan moves on from Blue Toon.

By Paul Third
Joe McKee, has joined Peterhead on a two-year deal. Image: SNS
Joe McKee, has joined Peterhead on a two-year deal. Image: SNS

Peterhead have strengthened their midfield after signing Joe McKee from Dumbarton.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal after leaving the Sons.

He scored one goal and provided four assists in 32 appearances for Dumbarton last season.

McKee is an experienced campaigner having enjoyed spells with Livingston, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Morton, Carlisle United, Falkirk, Dumbarton and Queen of the South.

Blue Toon co-manager Ryan Strachan told the Peterhead website: “Joe is an excellent addition to the team, he is of a good age with plenty experience and will help us with his quality and desire to get on the ball anywhere on the park.”

McKee is the 15th player to commit his future to Peterhead as they rebuild ahead of their return to League Two.

But the midfielder will not be joined at Balmoor Stadium by Joshua Oyinsan.

The 28-year-old striker has decided against extending his stay with the Blue Toon.

Elgin midfielder Mailer moves to Bonnyrigg

Elgin’s Angus Mailer, right, has joined Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Angus Mailer has moved to Bonnyrigg Rose after leaving Elgin City.

The 24-year-old, who can play in defence of midfield, has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Mailer, who joined Elgin from University of Stirling in 2020, decided to leave Borough Briggs after relocating to Edinburgh and is looking forward to his new challenge at Bonnyrigg.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for the club, I can’t wait to get started.

“The gaffer was really keen to get me in and said a lot about good things about the club.

“Every time I’ve played at Bonnyrigg there is always a terrific support and a great community spirit with a quality set-up. Hopefully we can have a good season and finish as high up the table as possible.”

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn said: “Angus is another player we’ve known for a long time, facing him while he was at Stirling Uni.

“He’s since gone on to play 100 games for Elgin and both Gav Price and Chris Geddes speak very highly of him.

“Elgin and Ross Draper were keen to get Angus tied up again for next season but with Angus now living in Edinburgh the travelling became too much which is to our benefit.

“Angus is a real winner. He is strong, aggressive, quick and has a fantastic attitude.

“He can play a number of positions, centre mid, right wing back, right back and centre half.

“He’s a great addition to the group and will fit in well with our changing room.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS
Viaplay Cup: Group stage fixtures confirmed; Dundee v ICT to be televised
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United
Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.
Viaplay Cup seedings confirmed - who do you want in your team's group?
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead to vote against proposed Scottish Conference League
KELTY HEARTS V PETERHEAD PETERHEAD'S KIERAN SHANKS TAKES ON KANAYOCHUKWA MEGWA
Kieran Shanks looking to deliver goals to help Peterhead mount title challenge
Kieran Shanks, top, and Jordon Brown, left, in action for Peterhead last season. Image: Duncan Brown.
'He can score the goals to bring success to the club' - Peterhead co-boss…
Former East Kilbride midfielder Kieran Gibbons, right, has joined Peterhead.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Kieran Gibbons joins Peterhead
Balmoor Stadium. Peterhead (blue) v Airdrieonians (red). Peterhead's Scott Ross. 19th March 2016. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Scott Ross aiming for promotion bid after Peterhead return

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]