Gallery: Tall Ships bring adventure to Port of Aberdeen

Lucky north-east residents have had the golden opportunity for a sneak peek at the magnificent tall ships at the Port of Aberdeen.

The ships have sailed into town offering the public a preview of what to expect when the races make a much-anticipated return in 2025.

The Norwegian three-masted barque Statsraad Lehmkuhl, which was built in 1914, wowed people with its grandeur.

Only 400 people were lucky enough to snap up tickets to explore the illustrious ship and taste authentic Norwegian cuisine onboard.

Indonesian Navy training ship, Bima Suci, was also in town.

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, was in the harbour to capture locals and tourists as they found their sea legs.

Have a browse through the best pictures below.