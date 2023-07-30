Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown took positives from the Blue Toon's display against the Bairns.

By Reporter
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-bosses Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown were encouraged by their side’s display despite slipping to a 4-1 loss at Falkirk.

Another losing visit to Falkirk Stadium highlighted Peterhead’s dramatic change of circumstances over the past 12 months as they completed a disappointing League Cup campaign on Saturday.

This time last year, Scotland’s longest-serving manager Jim McInally was still in the Balmoor hotseat and the Blue Toon had just started another season in League One.

An August defeat in Falkirk began a sequence of results that eventually ended McInally’s 11-year reign and sent the club plummeting down to League Two.

Following McInally’s departure and David Robertson’s unsuccessful four-month stint, the team is now co-managed by two rookies in their early 30s, Brown and Strachan.

The Blue Toon will be hoping the player-manager model works as well as it did for Airdrieonians and Rhys McCabe last season who won promotion to the Championship.

Saturday’s 4-1 reverse was a third straight loss in the League Cup after drawing with group winners Partick in game one.

Although they finished bottom of Group B with a single point, it is not all doom and gloom ahead of this weekend’s League Two opener away to East Fife.

Peterhead defender Scott Ross is helped off after suffering a knee injury. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Peterhead took a shock early lead at Falkirk Stadium after Conor O’Keefe finished off a lightning counter-attack led by fellow striker Kieran Shanks.

Even after Tom Lang equalised for the home side, the visitors continued to carve out goalscoring opportunities with Strachan being thwarted by on-loan keeper Sam Long before Andy McCarthy and Shanks both fired narrowly wide.

The match statistics confirmed what a closely-contested game it was, and nobody would have complained if it had stayed all-square at half time but Ross MacIver struck two minutes into stoppage time for Falkirk.

Further goals from summer signing Alfred Agyeman and sub Calvin Miller put the Bairns out of sight by the hour mark, although Partick’s late penalty winner at Firhill denied them a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Conor O’Keefe celebrates his goal for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown. 

“We scored a good early goal through Conor and played pretty well in the first half,” said Strachan.

“But we couldn’t take our chances at 1-1 and we then lost a second goal at a really bad time instead of going in level.

“It was still all to play for in the second half, but Falkirk killed us off in the first ten minutes and we didn’t have the legs to get back in the game.

“I thought it wasn’t a bad performance overall.”

Brown added: “Falkirk are a really strong team at home and will be challenging for the League One title this season so we shouldn’t be too disappointed to have lost here.

“Getting into contention for a shot at promotion is our main aim this season, and we’re looking forward to getting things started at Bayview on Saturday.”

