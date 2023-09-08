Danny Strachan wants to experience success with hometown club Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Strachan wants to experience success with hometown club Peterhead

The defender signed for the Blue Toon permanently in June last year after two loans spell at Balmoor during his time at Dundee.

By Sophie Goodwin
Danny Strachan, right, in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Danny Strachan is channelling last season’s disappointment in his bid to experience success with hometown club Peterhead.

In his first full season at the Blue Toon, having signed permanently in June last year following two loan spells while at Dundee, the club endured a difficult campaign.

Peterhead were relegated from League One after winning only three games, and Strachan is determined to right those wrongs this season.

The Balmoor club made a strong start to life in League Two, sitting top after three games before successive defeats against The Spartans and Stranraer saw Peterhead drop to sixth.

It’s a break from league duty for the Blue Toon this weekend, as they travel to League One side Annan Athletic in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

But even after a disappointing fortnight, Strachan believes Peterhead are well on their way to a more successful campaign.

The defender said: “Last season was hugely disappointing for everyone associated with the club, and it hurt for me to see the club have such a tough year.

“Things just seemed to go from bad to worse and, being a fan of the club, that’s why it hurt so much. I was trying to impact that as much as I could but it was just a struggle for everyone.

“The two lads (co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan) have done really well to recruit well and also with keeping some of the boys here that they wanted to stay.

“Already this season, despite the results over the last two weeks, it’s a much better team and there is a much better feel around the place. It’s been a fresh start.

“This season we want to bounce back and bring the club as much success as possible.”

League the priority but cup the current focus for Peterhead

Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead on the opening day of the League Two season against East Fife.
Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead on the opening day of the League Two season. Image: Duncan Brown.

What would success look like for Strachan and the Blue Toon? Strachan believes his side have what it takes to push for immediate promotion back to League One.

He said: “Within the group we’ve got a strong belief that we can go and push at the top for the title.

“You can see how close it is already at the start of the season. Two weeks ago we were sitting top and now we’re sixth after two disappointing results.

“It seems like it’s going to be quite a tight league, but we’re confident that we’ve got enough within our dressing room and if we do play well than we can go out and win most weeks.”

After successive defeats in League Two, Strachan believes the SPFL Trust Trophy clash against Annan at Galabank can be an opportunity for Peterhead to reset.

Strachan said: “The last two weeks have been disappointing and not even just the results, but the performances haven’t been to the level we expect them to be.

“This weekend will be a good test against a team in the league above. It’ll be a difficult game, but a good chance to get out there and try to right some wrongs.

“Hopefully we can go there and build some confidence to take back into the league.

“The league is our bread and butter and that’s what we’re going to be judged on over the course of the season, but everyone loves a cup run.

“There’s no reason why we can’t go down there get a result and be in the next round of the cup. We want to go as far as we can.”

