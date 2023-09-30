Peterhead won’t be complacent in bid to win fourth successive match, says co-boss Jordon Brown

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown knows his side cannot afford to be complacent when they host Elgin City at Balmoor Stadium.

A victory over north rivals Elgin on Saturday would see the Blue Toon claim their fourth successive win in all competitions and third on the spin in League Two.

The Blue Toon are currently on an impressive run of form following a SPFL Trust Trophy victory over Annan Athletic and league wins against Bonnyrigg Rose and Dumbarton.

Peterhead currently sit second in the fourth-tier, while Elgin are second-bottom with five points from seven games.

Brown said: “To put the three results together has been great. The cup win has been the catalyst for us to get the wins against Bonnyrigg and Dumbarton in the league.

“We go into the game against Elgin on Saturday where the expectation is on ourselves to get the result and we need to make sure we manage that.

“There can be absolutely no sign – and we wouldn’t allow it – of complacency. It’s one of the first times this season where there is an expectation on us to go and win the game as favourites.

“We’ve talked about it with the boys that we need to be winning our games at home no matter who it is against.

“Elgin have picked up in recent weeks, so it’ll be a tough test, but we need to go and show that we can string results together at Balmoor.”

If results go Peterhead’s way they could move up one spot and sit top of League Two on Saturday evening.

Brown added: “The league has been so tight that it has almost been an incentive every week.

“We’ve got two games left for the first quarter (of fixtures) against Elgin and Forfar, and we had set a target with the boys of where we wanted to be after we had a bit of setback – the reaction has been brilliant.

“Our attention, first and foremost, is on Elgin and our aim has to be to at least hold our place in second come Saturday night.”

Blue Toon boss wants to see clinical edge against Elgin

Brown has urged his side to be more clinical in front of goal against the Black and Whites.

He said: “Patience will be key for us and we will have to make some really good decisions in the final third.

“Last week (against Dumbarton) we created some really great chances, but if we were a that bit more clinical then we could have won by two or three goals.

“At the the other end, we’ve created a solid base at the back and the only goal we’ve conceded in the last three games has been the penalty against Bonnyrigg.

“Against the teams who will be difficult to break down, which is what we expect Elgin to be, an early goal would be massive, so we’re looking to just be a bit more clinical going forward.”

The Blue Toon co-manager is expecting a difficult match against Elgin, who will be led by newly-appointed boss Barry Smith for the fourth time.

Brown added: “We have done our homework. I think they have had a bit of a new manager bounce and had a good result against Dumbarton a couple weeks ago.

“They seem to be well organised and structured in the way that they play. They will come and be a bit protective and it will be up to us to break them down, but we know the threat is they can hit us on the counter.

“There will be no complacency in our camp and it’s up to us to show what we can do and really kick on at home.”