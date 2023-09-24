Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie thrilled as perseverance pays off against Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie thrilled as perseverance pays off against Dumbarton

The Blue Toon sit second in League Two with 13 points from seven game.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.

Match-winner Hamish Ritchie claimed it was “fourth time lucky” as his late strike rewarded Peterhead’s patience with a 1-0 win at Dumbarton.

Ritchie was brought on midway through the second half and secured victory when he scored from close range after Rory McAllister had turned a deep cross into his path.

The win moves Peterhead up to second in League Two and a relieved Ritchie said: “Dumbarton came out of the traps quickly and the boys did well to keep them at bay in the first half.

“In the second half we should have had a few goals.

“I had three chances but it was fourth time lucky. In this league if you can put a run together you will do well but every team is looking to do that.”

Ritchie, who is making his way back to full fitness following knee surgery, added: “It is only a year and a few days since my surgery so I am still getting back to what I was like.

“Scoring winning goals helps.”

Peterhead’s Ryan Strachan blocks a shot from Dumbarton attacker Michael Ruth. Image: Duncan Brown. 

The Sons started quickly with Greig Young shooting just pastthe post from 18 yards before Mark Durnan fired over from close range.

However, an unfortunate injury to Young on 15 minutes saw the game held up for nine minutes before the midfielder was stretchered off.

When the game restarted Ryan Strachan was involved at both ends as he kicked a Matthew Shiels shot off his own line before seeing his effort on the Dumbarton goal charged down.

With 37 minutes played trickery from McAllister set up Conor O’Keefe whose curling effort was inches out.

Peterhead were the stronger side after the break and they should have scored when Kieran Shanks released O’Keefe but he was denied by Long.

With an hour gone a deft pass from Andy McCarthy sent Shanks free but his chipped effort was scooped up by Long.

Dumbarton threatened briefly through a Tony Wallace drive that Strachan cleared off his line again but Peterhead were immediately back on top and McCarthy teed up Ritchie on 78 minutes with his effort going over.

The duo combined again seconds later, Long saving Ritchie’s low effort before Aaron Reid’s shot was blocked and Ritchie curled the loose ball onto the roof of the net.

Just when the visitors were thinking a goal was not coming McAllister tapped the ball across the face of the home goal and Ritchie stroked it in.

Home substitute Finlay Gray was shown a red after picking up his second booking to make the final minutes less intense.

Co-manager Strachan said: “The break in play was really unfortunate for Dumbarton, and I hope it’s not a bad injury, but it put them off their rhythm.

“That allowed us to build ourselves into the game and we imposed ourselves fully on the second half.

“The goal was a good one and it felt like it was coming. I am delighted for Hamish.”

