Peterhead captain Jason Brown determined to build on strong start to League Two campaign

Peterhead captain Jason Brown is delighted with his side’s start to the season but admits there is a long way to go if they are to turn their aim of winning promotion back to League One into a reality.

The Blue Toon, beaten 2-0 by Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy last Saturday, sit top of League One after taking 19 points from their opening nine games.

They were due to take on Stenhousemuir this afternoon, but will have to wait to extend their winning run in the league to five games after the match was postponed due to the red weather warning in place because of Storm Babet.

Brown said of his side’s start to the season: “It has been a good run and the club is a good place to be at the minute.

“Things are going well, but it’s important we keep our feet on the ground as we are only through the first quarter of the season.

“The whole team is contributing, so it’s a really good dressing room.

“We have a good combination just now.

“We are getting a lot of plaudits for our attacking play, but we have also been keeping the back door shut, which is just as important. It gives you the strong foundation to go and win games.

“We haven’t been giving a lot of goals away and we want that to continue.

“We seem to have a really good blend at the minute.

“We know how quick things can change, but we just need to keep working hard.

“If we do that who knows where it can take us.”

Co-managers leading by example

Brown admits it has been “surreal” adjusting to life with his brother Jordon and friend Ryan Strachan as the club’s new co-managers.

The 27-year-old says seeing at close hand the hours the new management team are putting in to transform a Blue Toon side from one who were relegated after winning only three league games into this season’s pacesetters in League Two has made him even more determined to keep delivering on the pitch.

He said: “There is no fluke behind why we are getting these results now.

“It is down to their recruitment and their standard of training.

“Obviously Jordon is my brother and Ryan is a really close friend.

“It is something I have never had to deal with before, but it has been brilliant.

“It is surreal, but it is something we are loving.

“They have invested a lot into us and they have believed in us as young players.

“Players like Jack Brown are really flourishing because they are getting that platform.

“We are getting rewards from that on the pitch.

“We have done really well, but we have to keep it going.

“We were all close team-mates last year and they wanted to keep it like that as managers.

“We win together, we lose together, we do everything together.

“We see how much they care and how hard they are working with the effort they put into training.

“We want to repay them with results as they are doing a fantastic job.”

Positives from cup defeat

Brown believes the disappointment in the Blue Toon changing room after last week’s defeat against Championship favourites Dundee United shows how far they have come.

He said: “The two managers came in after the game and were pretty disappointed, especially in the first half when we sat off them too much.

“We upped the tempo after half-time when we had nothing to lose.

“We had two or three big opportunities and we’d normally take at least one of them which would have changed the game.

“I thought we did really well in the second half and we can take positives from that.

“We were frustrated to lose to a team that has a budget that should be sitting mid-to-top of the Premiership – and that is encouraging.”