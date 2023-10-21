Peterhead captain Jason Brown determined to build on strong start to League Two campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown determined to build on strong start to League Two campaign

The Blue Toon sit two points clear at the top of the table, but will have to wait to extend their advantage after a trip to Stenhousemuir was postponed due to Storm Babet.

By Danny Law
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead captain Jason Brown. Image: SNS.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown is delighted with his side’s start to the season but admits there is a long way to go if they are to turn their aim of winning promotion back to League One into a reality.

The Blue Toon, beaten 2-0 by Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy last Saturday, sit top of League One after taking 19 points from their opening nine games.

They were due to take on Stenhousemuir this afternoon, but will have to wait to extend their winning run in the league to five games after the match was postponed due to the red weather warning in place because of Storm Babet.

Brown said of his side’s start to the season: “It has been a good run and the club is a good place to be at the minute.

“Things are going well, but it’s important we keep our feet on the ground as we are only through the first quarter of the season.

“The whole team is contributing, so it’s a really good dressing room.

“We have a good combination just now.

“We are getting a lot of plaudits for our attacking play, but we have also been keeping the back door shut, which is just as important. It gives you the strong foundation to go and win games.

“We haven’t been giving a lot of goals away and we want that to continue.

“We seem to have a really good blend at the minute.

“We know how quick things can change, but we just need to keep working hard.

“If we do that who knows where it can take us.”

Jason Brown is pleased with the Blue Toon’s start to the season. Image: Duncan Brown.

Co-managers leading by example

Brown admits it has been “surreal” adjusting to life with his brother Jordon and friend Ryan Strachan as the club’s new co-managers.

The 27-year-old says seeing at close hand the hours the new management team are putting in to transform a Blue Toon side from one who were relegated after winning only three league games into this season’s pacesetters in League Two has made him even more determined to keep delivering on the pitch.

He said: “There is no fluke behind why we are getting these results now.

“It is down to their recruitment and their standard of training.

“Obviously Jordon is my brother and Ryan is a really close friend.

“It is something I have never had to deal with before, but it has been brilliant.

“It is surreal, but it is something we are loving.

“They have invested a lot into us and they have believed in us as young players.

“Players like Jack Brown are really flourishing because they are getting that platform.

“We are getting rewards from that on the pitch.

“We have done really well, but we have to keep it going.

“We were all close team-mates last year and they wanted to keep it like that as managers.

“We win together, we lose together, we do everything together.

“We see how much they care and how hard they are working with the effort they put into training.

“We want to repay them with results as they are doing a fantastic job.”

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan, left, and Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.

Positives from cup defeat

Brown believes the disappointment in the Blue Toon changing room after last week’s defeat against Championship favourites Dundee United shows how far they have come.

He said: “The two managers came in after the game and were pretty disappointed, especially in the first half when we sat off them too much.

“We upped the tempo after half-time when we had nothing to lose.

“We had two or three big opportunities and we’d normally take at least one of them which would have changed the game.

“I thought we did really well in the second half and we can take positives from that.

“We were frustrated to lose to a team that has a budget that should be sitting mid-to-top of the Premiership – and that is encouraging.”

