Peterhead convert shipping container to house young ‘ultras’ at Balmoor Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead convert shipping container to house young ‘ultras’ at Balmoor Stadium

The shipping container, which is being adapted in to a new stand to house Blue Toon fans, was donated by the club's chairman Rodger Morrison.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead FC's Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead FC's Balmoor Stadium. Image: SNS.

Peterhead have taken an unusual approach to build a new stand for their passionate young fans.

The Blue Toon are currently in the process of converting an old shipping container, which was donated by club chairman Rodger Morrison.

The shipping container is being converted by local business Peterhead Fieldweld Services with funds raised by the club’s supporters over the last couple of months.

In a social media post in November, the club revealed their plans to create a new home for their passionate “young ultras” – who “sing their hearts out and are impeccably behaved”.

The post read: “We really want to encourage our young fans of the future, therefore we have been looking into various ideas to give them their own dedicated area.

“We have weighed up various options as we knew that we wanted a permanent structure that could withstand the Peterhead conditions.”

The renovation is now in full swing and young supporters can look forward to cheering on the Blue Toon from their very own stand.

Fans responded positively to the prospective new addition at Balmoor, with one person commenting: “Absolutely love the encouragement of the younger generation and giving them their own area.

“A few other clubs could learn from this.”

A designated section in the East Stand at Balmoor has been provided for the young fans until the new stand is completed.

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe gets away from Clyde's Ross Lyon. Image: Duncan Brwn.
Peterhead keep pressure on League Two leaders Stenhousemuir with Clyde victory
Peterhead's Joe McKee celebrates his winning goal against Stranraer.
Joe McKee happy to see Peterhead benefit from set-piece specialities
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead goalkeeper joins Inverurie Locos on loan
Peterhead's Rory McAllister is stopped by the Bonnyrigg Rose defence. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead forward Rory McAllister remains upbeat after 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown expecting challenge in first-ever trip to Bonnyrigg Rose
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead aiming to channel pain of cup exit into title challenge
The Peterhead defence close down Ayr United's Aiden McGeady. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead defender David Wilson says Scottish Cup heartache against Ayr United was 'brutal'
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal at Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Finish line in sight for Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie on comeback from injury
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal at Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown praises Blue Toon for bouncing back with victory against The…
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead prepared to ride wave of highs and lows in pursuit of League Two…

Conversation