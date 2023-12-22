Peterhead convert shipping container to house young ‘ultras’ at Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead have taken an unusual approach to build a new stand for their passionate young fans.

The Blue Toon are currently in the process of converting an old shipping container, which was donated by club chairman Rodger Morrison.

The shipping container is being converted by local business Peterhead Fieldweld Services with funds raised by the club’s supporters over the last couple of months.

In a social media post in November, the club revealed their plans to create a new home for their passionate “young ultras” – who “sing their hearts out and are impeccably behaved”.

The post read: “We really want to encourage our young fans of the future, therefore we have been looking into various ideas to give them their own dedicated area.

“We have weighed up various options as we knew that we wanted a permanent structure that could withstand the Peterhead conditions.”

Growing Our Clubs Future 💙

A container donated by our chairman, now being converted to a stand for our young fans to call their own, by a new local company – Peterhead Fieldweld Services, with funds raised by our supporters…

The renovation is now in full swing and young supporters can look forward to cheering on the Blue Toon from their very own stand.

Fans responded positively to the prospective new addition at Balmoor, with one person commenting: “Absolutely love the encouragement of the younger generation and giving them their own area.

“A few other clubs could learn from this.”

A designated section in the East Stand at Balmoor has been provided for the young fans until the new stand is completed.