Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan hails players’ resolve after Balmoor late show

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan hailed his side’s character after they struck three times in the final eight minutes to beat Dumbarton 3-1 at Balmoor Stadium.

The Blue Toon looked to be on course for a fourth straight defeat in League Two after huffing and puffing for long spells following the Sons’ early opener.

But Rory McAllister equalised in the 82nd minute before putting his side in front in the 90th minute.

Substitute Jack Brown capped a stunning late show when he raced clear to fire home the third in stoppage time to give his side a victory which takes them up to second place above Spartans.

A delighted Strachan said: “We got off to a bad start and it’s good that we’ve managed to come back. Hopefully the guys can get a massive lift from that.

“We’ve had controlled about 75% of these games but the ball just hasn’t fallen for us so hopefully this can kick-start another run.”

‘It would have been a disaster had we lost’

Strachan believes a fourth defeat in a row would have been an injustice for his side given their dominance against Dumbarton, who had opened the scoring in the second minute.

He said: “It was an emotional rollercoaster. We’ve had three or four identical games where we’ve been struggling at both ends so it was good to exert the control and win the game.

“It would have been a disaster had we lost that game and hopefully the three points has relieved the stress that’s in the dressing room from the lack of goals in the last few games.

“A slump can be six or seven games so maybe we’re lucky it’s only been three games.”

Sons stunned the Blue Toon by taking an early lead

The Blue Toon went into this game having lost their last three matches and they made the worst possible start as the visitors opened the scoring with their first attack in the second minute.

It was a goal out of nothing too as Dumbarton striker Ryan Wallace collected the ball 20 yards from goal and fired in a dipping shot which flew past Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

The home side gradually worked their way back into the game and Andy McCarthy fired wide from 25 yards before Hamish Ritchie was denied by some last gasp Sons defending after a fine lay-off from McAllister.

The home side kept the pressure on after the interval and Ritchie found McAllister in space in the box but the Peterhead striker’s chested effort failed to trouble Jay Hogarth in the Dumbarton goal.

Late rally secures comeback win

The home side’s perseverance finally paid off eight minutes from time when McAllister hauled his side level after barging his way past two Dumbarton defenders before prodding the ball past Hogarth to make it 1-1.

McAllister went close again when he smashed a volley off the crossbar in the 87th minute.

But there was further drama to come in the final minute when the home side were awarded a penalty after McAllister bundled over when going to meet a cross into the box.

The striker stepped up to fire home to make it 2-1 and there was still time for substitute Jack Brown raced clear from the halfway line to fire past Hogarth in stoppage time.