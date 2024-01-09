Cove Rangers suffer 4-0 defeat at League One leaders Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers suffer 4-0 defeat at League One leaders Falkirk

John McGlynn's side extend their unbeaten run with a comfortable win against Paul Hartley's men.

By Reporter
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers’ hopes of ending Falkirk’s remarkable unbeaten run were blown apart as the League One leaders ran out 4-0 winners in a one-sided encounter.

Paul Hartley, the Cove boss, accepted his side were second best against the Bairns, who are now unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions.

He said: “We were really poor tonight, especially during the second half.

“The goals we lost we lost weren’t ideal, especially when we conceded one two minutes before half time.

“I thought we had contained them OK up until then.

“We had a couple of flurries on the breakaway but they hadn’t caused us too many problems in the first half then we lost a goal just before the break then and another soon after the restart.

“After that it was just a case of trying to keep the score down.

“To be fair they were better than us. They have good players and they’re top of the league for a reason.”

It was Cove who created the first chance of the evening when, with only five minutes on the clock, Rumarn Burrell broke through the home defence before setting up Connor Scully who shot narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area.

For the remainder of the first half it was Falkirk who dominated play and the visitors had goalkeeper Nicholas Suman to thank for keeping the game competitive at the interval.

The Cove keeper made a succession of excellent saves as the rampant Bairns laid siege to his goal, blocking efforts from Coll Donaldson, Calumn Morrison, Tom Lang and Leon McCann before finally being beaten just three minutes from the break when McCann released Morrison who made space for himself in the box before firing home the opening goal.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley. Image: SNS. 

Suman had undoubtedly been the outstanding Cove player throughout what had been a difficult first 45 minutes for Paul Hartley’s men but the big Australian keeper went from hero to villain less than a minute after the restart, spilling a corner from Brad Spencer which fell to Liam Henderson who slammed home goal number two from close range.

The unfortunate Suman redeemed himself to some extent with a fine save from Adam Nesbitt shortly afterwards but he was beaten for a third time midway through the second half following a superb individual effort from the impressive Morrison.

Substitute Gary Oilver completed the scoring five minutes from time with a well struck low shot to make it 4-0.

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley targets scalp of unbeaten Falkirk
Adam Corbett scores for Kelty Hearts against Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Hartley frustrated after Cove Rangers squander two-goal lead against Kelty Hearts
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers hoping to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium
Rio Davidson-Phipps during his time at Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Rio Davidson-Phipps
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'It was bloody cold!' - Aussie keeper Nick Suman happy spot-kick save helped Cove…
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keen to see players keep sharing the goal burden
Snow had to be cleared off the pitch at the Balmoral Stadium ahead of Cove's matcha gainst Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for 'brilliant gesture'
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang and Rumarn Burrell celebrate Burrell's second goal against Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes they can hold on to in-form striker Rumarn…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Injury blow for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus
Alloa's Quinn Coulson celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans 'awful' display as 11-game unbeaten run ends with…