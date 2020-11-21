Ross County’s in-form striker Oli Shaw a major doubt for Kilmarnock clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell admits it will be frustrating if striker Oli Shaw misses today’s trip to Kilmarnock.

The 22-year-old took his tally to five goals in his last six games by scoring in last weekend’s 3-0 home win against Stirling Albion in the Betfred Cup.

But the former Hibernian attacker is expected to miss this afternoon’s encounter due to a groin injury sustained against the Binos.

Kettlewell said: “It is frustrating when you have somebody scoring goals and they miss out.

“It would be hugely frustrating to Oli and ourselves if he was out this weekend, but it would offer somebody else the opportunity.

“It doesn’t look like it will be too serious, but we are a wee bit concerned he might miss this weekend.

“Oli has shown in the last four games everything we believed when we brought him to the football club.

“He is now brimming with confidence, getting the opportunity and is improving on a daily basis. Long may it continue.

“He is at a brilliant age and has so many assets that can make him a real threat as a central striker in the Premiership.”

Ross County handed debuts to Matthew Wright, 18, and 17-year-old Adam Mackinnon during last weekend’s cup win against Stirling Albion, while Ben Williamson made his second appearance after his debut at Elgin City last week.

Mackinnon has joined Brora Rangers on loan ahead of the Highland League season starting next weekend and won’t be involved today.

But Kettlewell will have no hesitation giving youth a chance at Rugby Park.

He said: “The average age of our team against Livingston (before the international break) was 22.

© SNS Group

“We can go hard on these facts, but it gives me confidence with the project we are working on.

“We look at the longevity of what we are trying to do and where we want to go.

“There are signs of boys in their early 20s who have shown they can come in and compete and play at this level, which is a huge plus.

“I still need plenty from my senior players in educating the other guys, as well as the impact they can have on the team.

“It is about getting the blend.

“It is good to see the boys coming through.”

Ross Draper (calf), Michael Gardyne (ankle) and Connor Randall (hamstring) are also set to miss this afternoon’s encounter.