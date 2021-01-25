Ross County hopeful of concluding deals for Jordan White and Joe Hilton this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes is hopeful of concluding deals to sign Motherwell forward Jordan White and Blackburn goalkeeper Joe Hilton later this week.

Hughes is looking to bolster his attacking options by bringing in Motherwell forward White, however, a deal will not be finalised until after County’s game against the Steelmen tomorrow night.

Former Caley Thistle attacker White is expected to sign a permanent deal until the end of the season, with a view to another year should the Staggies avoid relegation from the Premiership.

Hughes feels White, who has made only three starts since joining Well in the summer, can provide a physical outlet to help bring the best out of fellow strikers Oli Shaw and Billy Mckay.

Hughes said: “We have made an inquiry and we are playing Motherwell on Wednesday.

“Motherwell are not going to let him come to us when he might go out and score the winner.

“It will probably get done before the end of the week.

“Jordan is one we have identified, I have seen a lot of him and he has his attributes and his flaws, but I think his attributes would help Oli Shaw and Billy Mckay and other guys right into the game.

“We bring Oli and Billy back into play when we have that physical presence upfront – or maybe even two physical presences with Ross Stewart and another one.

“We need a physical presence, because we ask Oli to play that physical role and it is not his game or Billy’s game.

“We need to use everything at our disposal between now and the end of the season. I am pretty sure Oli and Billy will have massive parts to play in getting us the goals to keep us in the league.

“Fingers crossed it goes our way.”

© SNS Group

Hughes is also hopeful of securing a deal to sign Blackburn goalkeeper Hilton, who earlier this month played three games for English League One side Fleetwood Town on an emergency seven-day loan.

The 21-year-old will provide competition for Ross Laidlaw, after fellow goalkeeper Ross Doohan returned to Celtic following his loan spell at Victoria Park.

Hughes says a deal for Hilton could be struck prior to the Well game, and he added: “I am hoping it will get done soon. The Covid situation puts days never mind hours on it.

“We are hoping that gets done over the next 24 hours.

“I have done a lot of homework on him and he is ready to come out to be his own man and a number one.

“We are hoping that is the case and he pushes Ross Laidlaw hard.

“Competition for places is vital at any football club and I want competition all over the place.”

Defender Josh Reid is expected to complete a move to English Championship side Coventry City after the two clubs agreed a six-figure deal.

Reid will not be returning on loan, however, due to defender Ryan Giles returning to Wolves following a loan spell with the Sky Blues, with Hughes now searching for another left-back option.

Hughes has also confirmed the Staggies will not offer Austrian midfielder David Cancola a deal, following a trial spell in Dingwall.