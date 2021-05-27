Steven Ferguson urges patience and trust from Ross County fans following appointment of Malky Mackay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson has pleaded for the trust of dissenting voices among the Staggies’ support following the controversial appointment of new manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay’s arrival has been met by a backlash from a significant section of County’s support, after the Dingwall club selected him as John Hughes’ successor.

The response is a result of his involvement in text messages containing discriminatory language during his time at Cardiff City, which ended in 2013.

County’s supporter liaison officer Kenny MacLennan yesterday tweeted to say he had “expressed the concerns of the supporters directly to the club.”