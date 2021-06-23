Former Ross County defender Josh Reid eager to make breakthrough at Coventry City

Former Ross County left back Josh Reid is determined to make the breakthrough into Coventry City’s first team this season.

Reid enjoyed a whirlwind debut season in senior football last term, after being thrust into the starting line-up for County’s opening day victory over Motherwell by previous manager Stuart Kettlewell last August.

The left back, who only turned 19 last month, made 24 first team appearances and earned a call-up to the Scotland under-19s squad, before winning a move to English Championship side Coventry in January.

Although he has yet to make an appearance for the Sky Blues, Reid is intent on making the next step under manager Mark Robins.

In an interview with RCFCTV, Reid said: “Coming back last year at the start of pre-season, Stuart had identified he was going to bring in another left back and that happened with Carl Tremarco coming in.

“He picked up injuries and I started the season well, so everything just came as a big shock but I took it in my stride.

“I don’t really think about it too much. Some would say I got a bit lucky, but Ketts put massive trust in me and I’m thankful he did.

“I have to maybe pinch myself from where I was last year. I didn’t expect to be where I am now, but that’s football I suppose.

“I’m not stopping now, I have to kick on and play. I haven’t played for Coventry yet so my aim for this season is to go and play in their first team.”

A number of Reid’s former youth team-mates have signed new deals at County, with Matthew Wright, Ben Williamson and Adam MacKinnon remaining at Victoria Park for the new campaign.

Dingwall-born Reid believes everything at the club is in place for more players to follow in his pathway by progressing to the first team.

Reid added: “The jump from under-15s to under-17s, when you jump two age groups, was tough.

“I remember my first game for the under-17s with Richie Brittain and Jim Kelly, and I struggled and got taken off.

“I realised there was a heavy jump and I needed to progress quicker, which I did. But it was a tough jump, as it was from under-17s to reserves

“It’s hard work you’ve got to put in at sessions, and at gym sessions afterwards you’ve got to put in more than other people in the age group in front of you.

“If you are in the under-15s, you look at what the under-17s left back is doing and think ‘I need to be doing that and more.’

“Ross County has got one of the best facilities in Scotland without doubt, so there are no real excuses. You’ve got the best coaches, facilities and everything at your disposal.

“There are no real excuses for complaining about facilities, or complaining about being up in the Highlands, because it’s state of the art. Everything is as good as it can be.”