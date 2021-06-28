Ross County reportedly lining up move for ex-Gillingham forward Dominic Samuel

Ross County are closing in on a deal to sign former Gillingham forward Dominic Samuel.

The 27-year-old is out of contract after scoring six goals in 26 appearances for the Gills, having made the switch from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Samuel parted company with the English League One side at the end of last season and Staggies boss Malky Mackay is now winning the race to secure his signature, according to a report in the Daily Record.

© SNS Group

Samuel came through the youth setup at Reading, where he spent time on loan with a number of clubs including Colchester United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Coventry City, Gillingham and Ipswich Town.

He left Reading in 2017 to join Blackburn, where he netted 10 goals in 59 appearances over three years, before returning to Gillingham last year.

The 6ft 2in forward would compete with Jordan White and Oli Shaw for an attacking berth should he complete the move to Dingwall.

© Ken Macpherson

Mackay is keen to bolster his squad, having only signed Hamilton Accies midfielder Ross Callachan since replacing John Hughes at Victoria Park last month.