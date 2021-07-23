Ross County withdraw colts team from SPFL Trust trophy

Ross County have have withdrawn their colts team from this season’s SPFL Trust trophy.

The Staggies, whose first team won the competition in 2019, have released a statement confirming they are “unable, at present, to facilitate the requirements of participating in the competition for the upcoming campaign.”

County say the age limits on Premiership colt teams, coupled with the Dingwall club’s Covid-19 outbreak earlier this month, have prompted them to take the decision.

The statement said: “There are two factors which have led us to this decision – age restrictions on Premier League Colts teams competing in the tournament and the recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month.

📝 Club Statement in regard to our participation in the SPFL Trust Trophy for season 2021/22 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 23, 2021

“Therefore, we feel it is only fair to withdraw our place in the competition for this season.”

County’s decision means Stirling Albion, who they had been drawn against, will now receive a bye into the second round.

Premiership rivals Livingston have also opted to withdraw their colts team from the competition, meaning Albion Rovers will go straight into round two.