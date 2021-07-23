Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ross County withdraw colts team from SPFL Trust trophy

By Andy Skinner
July 23, 2021, 3:21 pm
Ross County's Victoria Park Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County have have withdrawn their colts team from this season’s SPFL Trust trophy.

The Staggies, whose first team won the competition in 2019, have released a statement confirming they are “unable, at present, to facilitate the requirements of participating in the competition for the upcoming campaign.”

County say the age limits on Premiership colt teams, coupled with the Dingwall club’s Covid-19 outbreak earlier this month, have prompted them to take the decision.

The statement said: “There are two factors which have led us to this decision – age restrictions on Premier League Colts teams competing in the tournament and the recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month.

“Therefore, we feel it is only fair to withdraw our place in the competition for this season.”

County’s decision means Stirling Albion, who they had been drawn against, will now receive a bye into the second round.

Premiership rivals Livingston have also opted to withdraw their colts team from the competition, meaning Albion Rovers will go straight into round two.

