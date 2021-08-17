Ross County snap up ‘exciting prospect’, Watford winger Joseph Hungbo on loan

Watford winger Joseph Hungbo is an exciting prospect according to Ross County manager Malky Mackay, who has signed the player on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who has extended his contract with the Hornets until 2024, becomes Mackay’s 10th summer signing and is brought in from the English Premier League side, subject to international clearance.

Hungbo was initially a product of the prestigious Crystal Palace Academy, having played with them since he was nine years old.

He signed professionally for Crystal Palace in 2018, captaining them in his final season at academy level. Hungbo, a pacy wide player, was then snapped up by Watford at the end of his contract.

Hungbo made his senior debut for Watford in an FA Cup match against Tranmere Rovers.

He has subsequently made further FA Cup appearances against Manchester United at Old Trafford and also featured for Watford in the Championship run in, helping them gain promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Former Watford manager Mackay said: “Joseph is an exciting prospect, who has played in the Championship, learned his trade at two Premier League clubs and, at 21, he has already shown a terrific appetite to play at the top level of the game.

“We feel this can be a really good move for him to challenge and prove himself in the SPFL.

“I would like to thank Watford for the way in which they conducted the loan deal and our continued relationship.”