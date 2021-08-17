Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County snap up ‘exciting prospect’, Watford winger Joseph Hungbo on loan

By Paul Chalk
August 17, 2021, 3:12 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 4:05 pm
Joseph Hungbo, playing for Watford against Brentford.
Watford winger Joseph Hungbo is an exciting prospect according to Ross County manager Malky Mackay, who has signed the player on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who has extended his contract with the Hornets until 2024, becomes Mackay’s 10th summer signing and is brought in from the English Premier League side, subject to international clearance.

Hungbo was initially a product of the prestigious Crystal Palace Academy, having played with them since he was nine years old.

He signed professionally for Crystal Palace in 2018, captaining them in his final season at academy level. Hungbo, a pacy wide player, was then snapped up by Watford at the end of his contract.

Hungbo made his senior debut for Watford in an FA Cup match against Tranmere Rovers.

He has subsequently made further FA Cup appearances against Manchester United at Old Trafford and also featured for Watford in the Championship run in, helping them gain promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Former Watford manager Mackay said: “Joseph is an exciting prospect, who has played in the Championship, learned his trade at two Premier League clubs and, at 21, he has already shown a terrific appetite to play at the top level of the game.

“We feel this can be a really good move for him to challenge and prove himself in the SPFL.

“I would like to thank Watford for the way in which they conducted the loan deal and our continued relationship.”

