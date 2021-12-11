Don Cowie feels Ross County’s best is still ahead of them

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County assistant Don Cowie believes the best has still to come from the Staggies this season.

County go into today’s match against Dundee on the back of a decent run of form, having lost just one of their last five matches.

The sequence follows a slow start to the campaign, in which they failed to win any of their 10 opening fixtures.

Although Cowie is encouraged by the strides his side have taken, he feels there is still room for improvement.

He said: “We’re trying to evolve all the time.

“We’re not going to rest on our laurels because we’ve picked up some points, we want to keep pushing and striving to get up that league table, and that means winning games.

“Performances as a whole have been really good. In some games we’ve been ruthless and taken our opportunities, which has enabled us to win matches.

“Recently we’ve had one defeat in five games, so that shows the improvement that has happened but we want to improve even more.

“Luckily for us, we’ve got a group of players who are willing to listen and willing to learn and will give us everything on that training pitch to get ready for a match day.”

No cause for panic about County’s league position

County remain bottom of the Premiership, but have the chance to close in on the teams above them with a victory over the 10th placed Dark Blues.

Cowie is relaxed about the Staggies’ position going into their busy festive schedule.

He added: “We’re improving, the results suggest that. We’re picking up points and doing well.

“We want to be higher obviously, but it’s not a race – we don’t need to do it right now. As long as we’re steadily making improvements, you can see that the bottom half is starting to tighten up and that’s due to us picking up points and Dundee going on a run of form.

“Hopefully, once we start picking up even more points we can start pushing up the league table.”

Malky Mackay’s side play seven matches in the next 22 days, of which four are at home.

Cowie aims to give the Staggies’ supporters reason to be cheerful throughout the festive period.

He added: “The fans have been great this season.

“We would have liked to have picked up more points at home, but in the last two games we beat Hibs and drew with Dundee United, and they were excellent.

“You see the group that’s gathering in the bottom corner, and that’s massive for us.

“The players really appreciate that atmosphere that they’re trying to create, but it’s also up to us on the pitch to give them something to get excited about.

“I think they can see that – they can see players on the pitch that get them on the edge of their seats, so long may it continue and keep improving.”