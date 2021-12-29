QUIZ: Name Ross County’s TWELVE summer signings to find out how many Premiership minutes each has played this season By Ryan Cryle December 29, 2021, 4:39 pm Ross County boss Malky Mackay overhauled his squad in the summer. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up How much attention have you been paying to Ross County’s cohort of summer signings in the Premiership this term? New boss Malky Mackay radically overhauled the Staggies’ squad in the off-season, with 16 players departing Dingwall and 12 arriving. Of those 12, some are loans and some were permanent signings. While some have been mainstays of Mackay’s side across Ross County’s 20 league games to this point, others have struggled to make an impact. We want you to have a go at listing those players below, with your reward that we’ll tell you how many Premiership minutes they’ve managed so far. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ross County to train in Edinburgh during winter break after shelving plans to travel to Spain Duncan Shearer: The good ship SPFL is heading for a Covid iceberg Jack Baldwin says Ross County’s experienced campaigners must bring best out in young team-mates 5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership action on Boxing Day