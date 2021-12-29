QUIZ: Name Ross County’s TWELVE summer signings to find out how many Premiership minutes each has played this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

QUIZ: Name Ross County’s TWELVE summer signings to find out how many Premiership minutes each has played this season

By Ryan Cryle
December 29, 2021, 4:39 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay overhauled his squad in the summer.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay overhauled his squad in the summer.

How much attention have you been paying to Ross County’s cohort of summer signings in the Premiership this term?

New boss Malky Mackay radically overhauled the Staggies’ squad in the off-season, with 16 players departing Dingwall and 12 arriving.

Of those 12, some are loans and some were permanent signings.

While some have been mainstays of Mackay’s side across Ross County’s 20 league games to this point, others have struggled to make an impact.

We want you to have a go at listing those players below, with your reward that we’ll tell you how many Premiership minutes they’ve managed so far.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal