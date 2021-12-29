QUIZ: Name Ross County’s TWELVE summer signings to find out how many Premiership minutes each has played this season

An error occurred. Please try again.

How much attention have you been paying to Ross County’s cohort of summer signings in the Premiership this term?

New boss Malky Mackay radically overhauled the Staggies’ squad in the off-season, with 16 players departing Dingwall and 12 arriving.

Of those 12, some are loans and some were permanent signings.

While some have been mainstays of Mackay’s side across Ross County’s 20 league games to this point, others have struggled to make an impact.

We want you to have a go at listing those players below, with your reward that we’ll tell you how many Premiership minutes they’ve managed so far.