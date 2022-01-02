Ross County confirm loan defender Harry Clarke has been recalled by Arsenal ahead of expected Hibs move

Ross County have confirmed Harry Clarke has been recalled from his loan by parent club Arsenal, ahead of an expected move to Hibs.

It is understood the Gunners have reached an agreement with the Hibees for the 20-year-old’s transfer to Easter Road during the January window.

Losing arguably his most influential summer signing is a set-back for Staggies boss Malky Mackay, who had seen his team find their form in the weeks ahead of the top-flight winter break.

Mackay said: “Although we are disappointed to be losing Harry, I would like to thank him for his contribution in the last six months and I think he has become an even more rounded player in that time.”

“I hope he feels his time spent here in Dingwall has been enjoyable and we would like to wish him well in his career going forward.”

Centre-back Clarke, who also shone as a marauding right-back during his time in Dingwall, made 17 appearances so far for County.