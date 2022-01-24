Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: New recruit needed to lessen burden on Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo

By Peter Mackay
January 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 1:11 pm
Referee Bobby Madden speaks to Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Referee Bobby Madden speaks to Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay made six changes to his side that flew past Motherwell midweek and the team was peculiar, to say the least, having the look of a B-team.

Numerous players were pitched in out of position, including new man Kayne Ramsay, who played a starring role in the centre of defence alongside Declan Drysdale.

Despite playing a weaker side, Malky Mackay said post-match he ensured he “didn’t disrespect the Scottish Cup” and that the changes were enforced with “only 12 outfield players being fit to play”.

Drysdale and Ramsay were the shining lights in a performance that was reminiscent of our form at the start of the campaign.

Despite the concession of a penalty, Drysdale was solid, composed and fearless – often throwing his body on the line to keep the Staggies within touching distance.

Ramsay, who signed as a right back, was thrown in at the deep end for his full debut. He played in the centre of defence.

He handled the task incredibly well, winning many of his duals while using his pace to drive the team forward.

Alex Samuel nods wide for Ross County.
Alex Samuel nods wide for Ross County.

It was a lacklustre performance, and one that we have not been used to seeing of late.

The attacking display was weak with County only having three or four real chances throughout the tie.

Alex Samuel had the best of the chances and should have scored when he headed a gilt-edged chance wide of the Livingston goal.

The level of performance clearly highlighted that this County side has a massive reliance on Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo.

When those two aren’t involved in the XI, attacking efforts look slow and ineffective.

If County are to continue the push away from the drop, another dangerous winger would be an important investment to lighten the load for Charles-Cook and Hungbo, who, as we clearly saw against Livi, can’t continue to front our attacking threat alone, especially with the risk of injury and isolation.

