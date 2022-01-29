Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook subjected to racist abuse after Rangers match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to ‘multiple messages of racist abuse’ online following his side’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Charles-Cook says he came off the pitch to be subjected to online racist abuse that left him ‘extremely hurt and frustrated’.

The winger and Ross County took to social media to condemn the racist abuse in the aftermath of the game in Dingwall.

Charles-Cook posted on Twitter : “I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse.

“This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism!”

I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse. This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism! https://t.co/3Zm2n9mQe9 — Regan Charles-Cook (@R_charlescook) January 29, 2022

Ross County insist they will give Charles-Cook their full support and confirmed Police Scotland will be contacted about the abuse.

Ross County posted on Twitter: “We are disappointed that our player Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to racist abuse online following today’s match.

“We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the Police & relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with.”

We are disappointed that our player Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to racist abuse online following today’s match. We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the Police & relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with. #WeStandWithRegan pic.twitter.com/AEwBAMMr8I — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 29, 2022

A goal to make it 2-1 County in the draw with Rangers was Charles-Cook’s 10th of the season – and made him top scorer in the Premiership.

Charles-Cook’s team-mate Jack Baldwin, who played in today’s game, also came out in support of the winger tweeting: ‘there is no place in society for racism!!”

This is not just about a game of football. There is no place in society for racism!! https://t.co/ejCbOY8kWk — JB (@JackBaldwin_6) January 29, 2022

Horrendous to read this. Spoke to Regan after the game, presumably before this became apparent to him, and he was in such high spirits after his team’s efforts. Hope those responsible are hammered. https://t.co/s6ifz3dvYW — Andy Skinner (@andydskinner) January 29, 2022