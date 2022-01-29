Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook subjected to racist abuse after Rangers match

By Sean Wallace
January 29, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 5:45 pm
Regan Charles Cook celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Ross County against Rangers.
Regan Charles Cook celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Ross County against Rangers.

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to ‘multiple messages of racist abuse’ online following his side’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Charles-Cook says he came off the pitch to be subjected to online racist abuse that left him  ‘extremely hurt and frustrated’.

The winger and Ross County took to social media to condemn the racist abuse in the aftermath of the game in Dingwall.

Charles-Cook posted on Twitter : “I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse.

“This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism!”

Ross County insist they will give Charles-Cook their full support and confirmed Police Scotland will be contacted about the abuse.

Ross County posted on Twitter: “We are disappointed that our player Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to racist abuse online following today’s match.

“We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the Police & relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with.”

A goal to make it 2-1 County in the draw with Rangers was Charles-Cook’s 10th of the season – and made him top scorer in the Premiership.

Charles-Cook’s team-mate Jack Baldwin, who played in today’s game, also came out in support of the winger tweeting: ‘there is no place in society for racism!!”

