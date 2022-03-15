Jordan Tillson savouring Ross County’s challenge in upper-half of Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s push for a top-six place has made for a welcome change for Jordan Tillson.

Englishman Tillson last week signed a new deal, which keeps him at Victoria Park until 2024.

The renewal comes just over two years after Tillson was brought to Dingwall by then co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

In each of the last two campaigns, County have battled near the foot of the table but ultimately succeeded in their survival bid, finishing 10th on both occasions.

With the Staggies currently sixth, Tillson is welcoming the chance to compete further up the table.

He said: “It has been a big transition.

“Everyone that has been involved in that transition has played a part.

“We have obviously had tough times, but everybody has come through it.

“Everyone shows a fighting spirit up here. There is a never-say-die feeling, everyone wants to push and make sure we are there together. That has shown.

“When I signed, both the managers at the time made the point that we were in a battle and that we needed to fight to stay in the league.

“We did that. They both really pushed for that and achieved what they set out for.

“At the back end of last year, we picked up three wins in a row to get ourselves out of it.

“Now we are in a different situation, but we have still got a lot to play for.

“We have a lot of respect for everyone in this league, and we need to make sure we are fighting towards the end.”

Tillson hails the Staggies season that clicked

County’s promising recent form has come following a difficult start to the campaign, in which they failed to win any of their opening 10 matches.

Tillson feels Malky Mackay’s men have been rewarded for keeping the belief in their approach when results were not forthcoming.

The 29-year-old added: “It has probably just been a bit of a shift in tiny details. We have actually played quite well all season – I don’t think there has been a stage where we have had a really bad patch.

“We just didn’t pick up results at the start of the season, but then it just clicked.

“People understood the gameplan and what the manager was asking for, and they have really taken to it.

“I don’t think it was anything major, it was just understanding roles and the team gelling.

“It was obviously a new team put together at the start of the season, but we have got to know people more and it has clicked from there.”

Mackay has brought Staggies players on

Tillson has praised Mackay’s influence, insisting the Staggies boss has helped him and his team-mates reach new levels.

He added: “The manager has been a big part of it. He really believed in what we were doing, and he was instilling that into us every day.

“There was never a down moment, even at the toughest points when we were not getting results.

“There was never an upset, it was just about keeping believing in what we were doing. I think that has been a massive point proven.

“He gives you a really direct and distinct plan of what you need to do personally. I think that really helps.

“There is real clarity on what is needed, and that makes it easier for everyone.”